13th Annual Maine PBIS Conference

Join us to celebrate, learn, and network with PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) leaders and implementers from across Maine and beyond to enhance the quality of life of students by promoting evidence-based and effective positive behavior supports to realize socially valid and equitable outcomes for people, families, schools, agencies, and communities.

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Augusta Civic Center

9:00 AM until 3:45 PM

Registration Cost:

General (individual)- $195

Group (groups of 3 or more attendees)- $165

Student (full-time undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in 6 credits per semester for at minimum 2 semesters per year)- $85

Lead Presenter (those accepted to present; only lead presenters are at no charge; co-presenters will be charged the individual rate)- $0

Keynote Speaker:

Lindsay Fallon, Ph.D., BCBA-D is an Associate Professor and Director of the School Psychology Ph.D. Program in the College of Education and Human Development at University of Massachusetts Boston. She is a former New York City special education teacher and special education faculty member. She is a licensed psychologist and a doctoral-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst. She has authored over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and has presented her work nearly 150 times at international, national and regional conferences. Her work focuses on multi-tiered systems of support, behavioral interventions, implementation science, as well as culturally responsive practice. She works extensively with school districts to design and implement positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS) in and around Boston.

Questions regarding the conference or proposal submissions may be directed to: Courtney Angelosante (courtney.angelosante@maine.edu) and Sarah Wilkinson (sarah.wilkinson@maine.edu)