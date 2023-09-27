HUDSON-WEBBER FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES AWARDS $2.9 MILLION IN NEW GRANTS TO EIGHT DETROIT NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
New funding promotes racial equity, ignites economic growth and dev., creates inviting and inclusive downtown Detroit and advances Joe Louis Greenway ProjectDETROIT, MI, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Hudson-Webber Foundation (HWF) today awarded new grants totaling $2.9 million to eight select organizations responsible for driving positive change and leading empowering programs and initiatives that directly impact residents throughout metro Detroit.
Organizations receiving funding are Downtown Detroit Partnership, Invest Detroit, Develop Detroit, City of Detroit: Project Clean Slate, Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, Force Detroit, Michigan Collaborative to End Mass Incarceration and New Detroit. The funding enables new and ongoing projects to address the evolving needs of Detroit communities, while also enhancing the impact of the Foundation’s traditional funding strategies.
“The Foundation is proud to provide funding to empower change-makers driving positive impact across our vibrant city,” said Jennifer Hudson Parke, board chair of the Hudson-Webber Foundation. “We believe in the adaptability and impact of these projects, which resonate with our mission to foster Safe and Just Communities, drive Community and Economic Development and enhance Built Environments.”
The list of grants approved at the Trustee’s September 2023 meeting can be found here.
About Hudson-Webber Foundation
The Hudson-Webber Foundation’s origins date back to 1939 with major contributions from Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. Webber, other members of the Webber family and The J.L. Hudson Company. The foundation is governed by a 13-member board of trustees, with assets of approximately $190 million, and has contributed over $200 million to improve the quality of life in Detroit. The mission areas of the foundation include support of community and economic development, built environment, safe and just communities, and arts and culture. To learn more about the Hudson-Webber Foundation, visit www.hudson-webber.org
