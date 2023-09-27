TCEQ approves fines totaling $216,237

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $181,719 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one multi-media, one petroleum storage tank, and three public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media, one municipal solid waste, two petroleum tanks, and one public water utility.

In addition, on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, the executive director approved penalties totaling $34,518 against 8 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website.