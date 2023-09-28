Lydonia Technologies Recognized as an Automation Anywhere Partner of the Year

Lydonia Technologies named a Partner of the Year by Automation Anywhere

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies was named the Automation Anywhere Rising Star Partner of the Year at the annual Partner Summit hosted at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas on September 18th, 2023.

The Rising Star Award is granted to new partners that show exceptional promise, or that have made an immediate impact in their short time as a partner.

“Automation Anywhere is delighted to recognize Lydonia Technologies for this award,” said Ben Yerushalmi, VP of Alliances and Channels. “We are at the precipice of a tectonic shift in the way our customers work and leverage technology with the combination of generative AI and automation. I look forward to continuing these partnerships to deliver innovation and digital transformation to our joint customers.”

"We are honored to be named an Automation Anywhere Partner of the Year and are eager to embrace the boundless opportunities this partnership presents,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “With a shared vision for the future and the power of generative AI at our fingertips, we are committed to supporting our joint customers on their path to hyperautomation success, offering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, growth, and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company’s Automation Success Platform is infused with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

About Lydonia Technologies

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in Intelligent Automation, AI, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences.