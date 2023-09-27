Two Weeks Left to Apply for Disaster Assistance

MADISON, Miss. Renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties who were affected by the June 14-19 tornadoes and severe storms have two weeks to apply for assistance. Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.

FEMA has many kinds of assistance to fit may kinds of needs. People with losses after the June tornadoes and severe storms should think about applying.

How to Apply

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week, in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

FEMA grants can meet basic needs but cannot compensate for all losses. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Disaster Loans Application Deadline

Oct. 11 also is the last day to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). These flexible loans help homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations fund repair or rebuilding and cover the cost of replacing destroyed or damaged personal property, beyond insurance settlements or FEMA grants.

Disaster loan information and application forms may be obtained from the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

For the latest information on recovery from the June 14-19 severe storms and tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727.