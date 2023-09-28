The Film Festival Doctor Launches Groundbreaking New Book Changing the Way Filmmakers Approach the Film Festival Circuit
Award-winning film festival strategist Rebekah Louisa Smith’s book guides filmmakers in looking after their mental health during stressful festival circuit
This complimentary guide to achieving total body well-being during often stressful times is my way of supporting and giving back to the filmmaking community.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her newest e-book, “Film Festivals & Looking After Your Mental Health,” The Film Festival Doctor, Rebekah Louisa Smith, presents an alternative way to navigate the festival circuit focusing on the topic of mental health. In the book she shares with filmmakers some essential tips and techniques to adopt the right mindset and take care of yourself as you navigate the complex world of film festivals.
— Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith
Smith's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 1,950 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.
Smith’s unique approach to curating festival strategies and navigating the festival circuit has always pushed the conventional boundaries and traditional methods within this niche. This book came to fruition when she noticed certain triggers occurring when filmmakers received rejection letters from film festivals, which helped her to identify that they needed to take more care of their mental, physical and emotional health and that these elements are in fact a core component of a filmmaker’s festival strategy.
The book also includes interviews with filmmakers and some of The Film Festival Doctor’s clients who share their own journeys with navigating well-being to offer advice, guidance and support.
Rebekah has chosen to make the book free of charge as she considers it to be an essential resource for filmmakers. “This community of filmmakers and festival organizers are an integral part of my own supportive network,” said Smith. “This complimentary guide to achieving total body well-being during often stressful times is my way of supporting and giving back to the filmmaking community.”
Download your complimentary copy of the book and find out more about The Film Festival Doctor at www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com/shop/.
ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR
Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com.
