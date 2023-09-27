Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to Offer Crop Insurance Discount Program

Cover crop utilization can qualify for a $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 27, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will again offer its crop insurance discount program for acres that are planted with cover crops. Farmers and landowners who plant fall cover crops will have the opportunity to apply for a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums.

Farmers and landowners may start enrolling in the crop insurance discount program on December 1.

“Planting cover crops improves water quality, enhances soil health, produces valuable forage and feed for livestock and yields many other agronomic benefits for farmers,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Cover crop utilization continues to rise in Iowa, and we want to further accelerate the adoption of this proven water quality practice by offering this crop insurance discount incentive.”

To qualify for the program, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) cost share programs.

Now in its seventh year, this innovative program has become a model for other states as well as the federal government. To date, nearly 2,000 farmers have enrolled over 1,000,000 acres of cover crops in the program.

More information is available at on the CleanWaterIowa.org website.

Program Details

The Crop Insurance Discount Program is jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA). Iowa’s program has served as a model and has been replicated by the USDA as well as Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. To qualify for the Crop Insurance Discount Program, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs. Farmers should visit the local USDA Service Center to learn about other cost share funding available to support the implementation of conservation practices. Some insurance policies, such as Whole-Farm Revenue Protection or those covered through written agreements, may be excluded. Participants must follow all existing farming practices required by their respective policy and work with their insurance agencies to maintain eligibility.