MarketsandMarkets Conferences Excited to Partner with Pharmanovia at 4th Annual Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Conference
MarketsandMarkets Conferences Excited to Partner with Pharmanovia at the 4th Annual Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets Conferences is delighted to announce its partnership with the global lifecycle management healthcare company, Pharmanovia, for the upcoming 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference. The conference is scheduled to take place on the 9th and 10th of October 2023 at Ibis London Earls Court Hotel & ILEC Conference Centre.
The collaboration between MarketsandMarkets Conferences and Pharmanovia highlights our commitment to fostering connections and facilitating discussions within the pharmaceutical and rare diseases communities. This partnership represents a significant step towards advancing research, development, and solutions for rare diseases, aligning perfectly with the conference's core objectives.
The 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference is expected to bring together industry experts, pharmaceutical leaders, researchers, and stakeholders from around the world. The event will serve as a dynamic platform for sharing knowledge, exploring breakthroughs, and discussing the latest regulatory updates within the orphan drugs and rare diseases sector.
Nivedita Valentine, Global Associate Vice President (AVP) of Product Innovation at Pharmanovia will be attending the 4th annual Orphan and Rare Diseases Conference.
Nivedita Valentine, Global AVP of Product Innovation commented “Over 400 million people worldwide have a rare disease, of which- 70-80% are children. Shockingly, only 5% of rare diseases have an approved treatment.
Pharmanovia is committed to improving treatment options for patients globally. We have collaborated with academics, researchers and regulatory authorities across the globe to enhance diagnostics and treatments in orphan conditions including Narcolepsy, Growth Hormone deficiency, and Adrenal insufficiency; with a pipeline in Cardiomyopathy and other rare diseases.
Additionally, Pharmanovia remains actively engaged with IRDiRC , as a part of the Task forces to develop a Drug Repurposing Guidebook and Funding Models designed for use by academic institutions, non-profit organisations, biotech companies, and patient-driven drug developers.
Beyond revitalising and adding value to iconic brands, we aim to leverage our extensive clinical, technical, and commercial platform to address unmet needs (UMN) with novel medicines that complement our existing portfolio across our core therapeutic areas, especially in conditions of high UMN.”
As a Visiting Partner, Pharmanovia looks forward to connecting with drug discovery groups, academics, biotech and pharma companies with novel medicinal entities or value-added medicines (phase II/III), for orphan and rare conditions in Cardiovascular, Neurology, endocrinology & bone health or oncology supportive care. If you would like to discuss partnership opportunities, please get in touch at nivedita.valentine@pharmanovia.com
This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the quest to find innovative solutions for rare diseases and underscores the importance of partnerships in driving progress within the pharmaceutical industry.”
For more information about the 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference and the partnership with Pharmanovia, please visit or write us at events.marketsandmarkets.com.
