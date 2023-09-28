The 25th International Asian Independent Film Festival will be held in Cairo (Egypt) on 6th October, 2023, From 7:00 PM

International Asian Independent Film Festival This festival ticket allows for 2 persons entry fee pass to the festival for all the films and program. World Academy Awards - is established to encourage, reward and promote the most outstanding, significant and grandiose achievements in the field of Science, Culture, Arts, Sports, Economics and Social life

CAIRO, EGYPT, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 25th International Asian Independent Film Festival will be held in Cairo on October 6, 2023 at 7-00 PM at the address:Wahran, Al Manteqah Al Oula, Nasr City, Cairo Governorate 11371, Egypt, 302 LabsTel./WhatsApp: +20 114 742 8147Screening conditions: the first 300 visitors get the opportunity for a free pass, and can order free hot drinks and snacks, opportunities to relax in a cafe and on a huge balcony with a garden, and several rooms for watching a movie. The festival will present the best films of 2023 that have received awards and nominations at many international festivals.The films are shown in the original language with Arabic and English subtitles.The festival is organized by the World Academy Awards World Film Presentation and WorldWide Film Screening Network in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture.SUPPORTED AND ORGANIZED BY WORLD ACADEMY AWARDSThe World Academy Awards is established to encourage, reward and promote the most outstanding, significant and grandiose achievements in the field of Science, Culture, Arts, Sports, Economics and Social life; with the aim of promoting the achievements created throughout the whole history that have made an exceptional, lasting and long-term contribution to preservation and progressive development of all mankind. The World Academy Awards will be given to individuals or groups who have made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the field of science, culture, arts, sports, or social life. The Awards will be given to those who have made a significant and grandiose contribution to the progress and development of humanity.WORLD FILM PRESENTATIONThis project is also supported by a new type of aggregator of film festivals and films: Worldfilmpresentation. Since the usual statistics are approximately 0.1 - 1% success when applying to festivals.It is also important that each festival can choose the required number of films from the database of films available on the aggregator, of which there are currently more than 25 thousand.WORLDWIDE FILM SCREENING NETWORKWorldWide Film Screening Network is established to encourage, reward and promote the most outstanding, significant and grandiose achievements in the field of Cinematography and Movie Art; achievements created throughout the whole history of film production that have made an exceptional and long-term contribution to the preservation and progressive development of all humankind.SCREENING PROGRAMPINK FLOYD - THE WALLPink Floyd – The Wall is a 1982 British musical drama film written by Pink Floyd vocalist and bassist Roger Waters.END OF RUSSIAN CULTUREThe devil has decided to erase all Russian culture from history, and he begins his dirty business with Russian literature.THE ROAD NEVER ENDS.The Road Never Ends is a film by Micheal Mouvaness that shows the current life of people in countries such as Afghanistan, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Iraq. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and received high praise.The film focuses on the struggles and challenges that people in these countries face on a daily basis. The director did an excellent job of highlighting the human spirit and the resilience of the people in these countries.A new documentary has been screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival that sheds light on the unhealed wounds of people in the MENA region.The Road Never Ends is a powerful and moving documentary that tells the stories of those who have been affected by the events of the past two decades. Through interviews, videos, and narration, the film reveals the pain and suffering that many people in the region have experienced.Despite the heavy rain in Cannes, the screening of The Road Never Ends was a success. The tickets were sold out in a short time and the cinema was full of enthusiastic audiences.Despite the difficult subject matter, the film was very well-received by the audience. They were impressed by the way the film dealt with such a difficult topic, and praised the director for his brave and honest approach."Interviewees face up to the past and tell their own story to the people."FORGOTTEN WORLDThe film by Sam Brown is about what is happening to us now and what awaits us in the near future.LIGHT AGAINST DARKNESSLight Against Darkness is a new film from director Alex Davidson that tells the story of the struggle of good against evil.AUSCHWITZ DID NOT FALL FROM THE SKYAuschwitz did not fall from the sky, says death camp survivor Marian Turski.IN SHADOWThis Canadian film shows what's going on with us and our world now.HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARRY!Director: Dujin KimWe have come to the point that we not only get happy moments through virtual reality, but we have completely replaced it our lives.LOCKER 29Directed by Mohamed Dafinsh, Locker 29 is a powerful film that explores the harsh realities of society and the ways in which it can break down the weak.BLACK ROCKIf you haven't heard of Black Rock yet, it's only because Black Rock doesn't want you to hear about it yet.I CHOOSE NOT TO…Directed by Jola Kudela, I Choose Not To is a powerful art installation that speaks to the lack of political awareness in today's society.

