Chateaû du Mon Rêves, Built by one of The Country’s Foremost Entrepreneurs, Scheduled for October Absolute Auction

An image of the front of the estate. An image of the inside of the estate. An image of the back of the estate.

7.05 Acre Multi-Million Dollar Estate, Crafted by Leading Entrepreneur, Heads to Absolute Auction in Kentucky.

EDGEWOOD, KENTUCKY, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Edgewood, Kentucky’s most coveted and noteworthy estates will be sold at a Truly Absolute Auction to the highest bidder Without Reserve on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

A 15-minute drive from downtown Cincinnati brings you in close proximity to several notable attractions. The estate's location in highly desirable Edgewood adds to its allure. With its picturesque grounds and affluent ambiance, the estate embodies the region’s coveted luxury lifestyle. Notably, The Summit Hills Country Club, established in 1928, is just under a mile from the estate.

The French Chateau-themed mansion spans an impressive 15,000 square feet, boasting six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five fireplaces, intricate millwork, and lavish gold and copper leaf accents. The outdoor amenities encompass an infinity pool, spa, hot tub, expansive gardens, and pool house complete with separate living quarters.



With an elongated driveway, a privacy gate, and an exquisite water feature accompanied by an arched stone monument wall resembling the Roman Aqueducts, the estate provides a private and refined setting. Upon entering, you are greeted with an iron staircase decorated with crystal accents, setting an elegant tone for the entire space.



The lower level features a gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances, a hidden home office, a first-floor bedroom vestibule with a hand-painted Charles Guard mural, a dining room with 20-foot ceilings, rounded arches and one of two Schonbek Swarovski crystal chandeliers. The meticulous use of marble throughout select bedrooms and bathrooms further underscores the home’s opulence and timeless beauty.



The estate also features a theater, a two-level library, and a casino-style lounge, truly designed for state-of-the-art entertaining and pairing seamlessly with two oversized two-car garages that comfortably house four cars. This estate has become a Northern Kentucky landmark, even serving as the filming location of an upcoming blockbuster movie. Moreover, Chateaû du Mon Rêves has also garnered noteworthy media attention, being named one of the most exquisite homes in Kentucky.



“DeCaro represents the most desirable estates across the country, and this estate certainly establishes itself among them,” said Daniel DeCaro, Founder and President of DeCaro Auctions International.



The live, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on October 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time.



Private previews of the property will begin on September 23, and are available every Saturday and Sunday until the auction from 1 - 4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.



To schedule a private preview, please call DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. Visit DeCaroAuctions.com for full property information.



About DeCaro Auctions International

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With an unmatched reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers. For more details, visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com.