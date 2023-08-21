Award-Winning Creative Agency Founder Named Among 2023's Top Influential Marylanders

A photo of Shawn Noratel, one of The Daily Record's 2023 Top Influential Marylanders.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA , August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Record has named Shawn Noratel, Founder and Creative Director of Liquified Creative to its 2023 listing of Influential Marylanders. Noratel was previously cited as one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs by The Daily Record in 2022.

The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007 to recognize those who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in Maryland. Recognized as one of 52 Influential Marylanders carefully selected by the editors, Noratel has been acknowledged for his outstanding contributions to the communications industry and the Anne Arundel County community.

“This year’s Influential Marylanders are at the pinnacle of their chosen professions. They work tirelessly to excel in their careers, but they work just as hard to spark innovation and progress, mentor others and meet a variety of challenges in Maryland and beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “What they do makes a difference for many of us in Maryland. The Daily Record congratulates this year’s Influential Marylanders.”

Noratel’s commitment to elevating neighboring businesses, non-profit organizations, and brand communications, while also educating the community about their significance and broader impact on society, is what he is passionate about most, driving his continued business growth and amplifying his community impact.

Noratel shared his appreciation and excitement, “I am honored to be chosen by The Daily Record as an Influential Marylander. Being recognized as a leader within my profession is both a privilege and an honor. It is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of my entire team. I am humbled by this recognition and motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of what my team and I can achieve together, for the betterment of our community, clients, and partners."

Shawn will be recognized and honored on Sept. 21 starting at 4:30 p.m. at The Grand Lodge, 304 International Circle in Cockeysville. Networking starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner stations and the awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. For additional information and to see the full list of honorees, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/influential-marylanders/winners/.