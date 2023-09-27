Submit Release
Green Mountain Technology, Leading Provider of Parcel Spend Management Solutions, Rebrands to Green Mountain

Software alone can't deliver the most intelligent shipping strategy. But the most intelligent shipping strategists can. Green Mountain.

Green Mountain helps shippers conquer the shipping summit.

This strategic move comes as the company continues to expand its services and markets, positioning itself for future success and better serving its customers.

This transformation is a progression driven by our commitment to align ourselves with the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers.”
— Kevin McLaughlin
MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rebranding of Green Mountain is not about changing who they are, but rather about refining and enhancing their approach to better serve the parcel market. With this brand refresh, Green Mountain aims to provide even greater value and support to its clients in the parcel industry.

"This transformation is a progression driven by our commitment to align ourselves with the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers,” said Green Mountain CEO Kevin McLaughlin. “The rebranding reflects Green Mountain's position as the founder of parcel spend management and the indisputable category leader in the industry."

Green Mountain's rebranding brings several key benefits to its customers. By choosing Green Mountain, customers are investing in a knowledgeable partner who can help them unlock the power of optimized shipping, maximize profitability, and deliver on their promise to customers. Green Mountain's expertise in parcel spend management allows shippers - of all sizes and across industries - to achieve unprecedented cost efficiencies and operate at peak performance.

As Green Mountain continues to grow and expand its services and markets, the brand refresh positions the company for future growth and better serves the evolving needs of the parcel industry. Green Mountain remains committed to excellence and is dedicated to empowering its customers to optimize their logistics operations and achieve unparalleled cost efficiencies.

About Green Mountain:

No matter the size of a company or the complexity of supply chain operations, services are able to be scaled - Parcel Audit, Advisory, and Parcel Spend Management (PSM) - to best meet shipping needs. Learn more about Green Mountain.

Rebecca Wyatt
Green Mountain
+1 901-708-3158
rwyatt@greenmt.com
