Green Mountain Technology & Shipium Partner to Revolutionize Multi-Carrier Parcel Shipping Execution & Spend Management
The two market leaders partner to provide the industry’s first closed-loop ecosystem for continuous parcel delivery experience and cost optimization.MEMPHIS, TN, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Mountain Technology (GMT), the category leader in parcel spend management, today announced a partnership with Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce.
The partnership brings to market a uniquely powerful joint offering that unites GMT’s intelligent services with Shipium’s multi-carrier parcel management platform. The two best-in-class solutions combine to provide the greatest customer delivery experience and parcel cost reduction capability available today. Because delivery of orders is typically the highest operating expense on the e-commerce P&L, this offering is a boon to teams who are tasked with improving margins.
“Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has partnered with GMT for well over a decade to optimize our parcel spend and service,” said Larry Grischow, Executive Vice President Supply Chain & Procurement at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “As a customer-first, digitally-led retailer, the fast data-driven, decision-making tools that GMT provides are essential to serve our customers. We are excited that they will be growing their services even more through a partnership with Shipium as they continue to transform the parcel space for shippers.”
GMT is credited for creating the parcel spend management category in the early 2000s. Since then, the firm has gone on to save customers more than 2 billion dollars with its intelligent solutions covering auditing, spend management, contracting, network planning, and strategy.
Shipium was founded in 2019 by former Amazon and Zulily executives who, over 19 years, built the software stack that powers Prime’s operations. The platform reimagines the parcel management category by bringing forward similar modernizations, including prioritizing a multi-carrier approach to shipping execution. Customers who switched to Shipium and diversified their carriers saw their parcel spend reduced as much as 24% in 2022.
“The key to leveraging Shipium’s modern software is not just migrating to a multi-carrier strategy, but having the right strategy in place, which includes intelligent network design, the right mix of carriers for a given business’s operations, and efficient contract management,” said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. “GMT is the best at giving operators a plan that maximizes efficiency and cost structures. We then help GMT customers execute that plan to perfection.”
The joint offering comes at a time when improved cost structures have become mission-critical for e-commerce businesses. The growth and challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has greatly increased the complexity of parcel shipping, prompting teams to prioritize 2023 initiatives that reduce costs, create network flexibility, improve efficiency, and mitigate risk. Operators have partnered with CFOs to switch from their legacy technology solutions that manage parcel shipments to Shipium to improve the customer delivery experience, reduce risk, and drive dramatic cost savings. The biggest challenge to customers has been an understanding of how to diversify their network and carrier mix. GMT solves that by accelerating time-to-value, a major win for everyone involved.
“GMT has built the trust with their customers to provide the best plan for their unique business. The challenge for years has been difficulty for our customers to implement these plans because of outdated and limiting technology. The time-to-value of legacy solutions and their fundamental inability to keep up with a rapidly changing parcel landscapes is the biggest liability to success for our customers,” said Jim Jacobs, co-founder and CCO of Green Mountain Technology. “Our partnership with Shipium solves that problem. We can’t wait to see the positive impact for our customers and the industry in this game-changing parcel shipping execution and spend management platform.”
To learn more, visit the GMT booth #1705 at the RILA conference where team members of both firms will be available. Further information is available at shipium.com/gmt.
ABOUT GREEN MOUNTAIN TECHNOLOGY
Green Mountain Technology is the world’s largest developer and provider of Parcel Shipper Decision Support Intelligence, Technology, Data, and Advisory Services. We help the world’s largest parcel shippers automate, optimize, and streamline their parcel shipping networks and transportation business processes. GMT possesses the world’s largest repository of multi-carrier parcel shipper data.
ABOUT SHIPIUM
Shipium is the premium shipping platform for ecommerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise
Rebecca Wyatt
Green Mountain Technology
rwyatt@greenmountaintechnology.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn