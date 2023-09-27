Cost-Share Grants for Fall Manure Transport and Injection Available

September 27, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September xx, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture reminds farmers that cost-share funding is available to help cover the cost of hauling all types of manure to fall-planted crop fields with acceptable soil phosphorus levels. Grants are also available to offset costs associated with injecting liquid manure into the soil to prevent nutrient runoff and reduce odors.

All fall manure transport and injection projects must be completed by December 15. Claims for payment should be submitted to the department’s Conservation Grants Office by January 15, 2024.

Key Program Highlights:

Receiving farms/businesses can receive up to $28/ton to transport poultry manure to qualifying fields with acceptable soil phosphorus levels or alternative use projects that can use the product safely.

Cost-share grants to transport dairy and livestock manure to qualifying fields cover up to 87.5% of eligible costs.

FastTrack and standard transport options are available for both poultry and dairy/livestock manure.

Farmers can receive up to $45/acre for costs associated with injecting liquid manure into the soil. Please note that poultry manure is not eligible for this option due to its low moisture content.

FastTrack (haul now, apply later) applications for poultry and dairy/livestock manure can be downloaded from the website. For special circumstances where applicants are not eligible for Fast Track, farmers should contact their local soil conservation district to apply for our standard grants. These grants require pre-approval before manure is transported or injected.

The Department’s Conservation Grants Program administers manure transport and injection grants. Applicants must be in good standing with the program and in compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management regulations. Download the “https://littr.io/” app to find manure or contact a poultry manure broker here.

For more information, please contact the Manure Management Program at 410-841-5864.



