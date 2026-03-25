NEWS RELEASE: Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Next Steps to Address Rural Veterinary Shortage

March 25, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 25, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced the release of recommendations developed in partnership with the Farm Journal Foundation to address the shortage of rural and food-systems veterinarians across the state.

The recommendations build on a statewide assessment and outline immediate next steps focused on engagement, data, and long-term workforce development.

The report highlights several key findings, including gaps in data on the current veterinary workforce, underutilization of available federal funding programs, and the need to better understand demand, particularly among small and growing farm operations.

Immediate Next Steps

MDA will focus on two near-term priorities:

Statewide Engagement and Communication – The Department will share the assessment findings broadly across the veterinary, education, and agricultural communities and ensure stakeholders are engaged in shaping next steps.



Summit and Solutions Development – MDA will host a statewide summit to bring together veterinarians, educators, and agricultural leaders to review findings, identify challenges, and begin developing solutions. The summit will serve as a launching point for a coordinated, collaborative effort to strengthen Maryland’s rural veterinary workforce.

“This report gives us a clear path forward,” said Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Now, it’s about bringing the right partners together and turning these recommendations into action to build a stronger, more sustainable veterinary workforce.”

“Rural veterinarians are essential to protecting animal health, supporting our farmers, and safeguarding the food supply,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Trout. “These recommendations reflect what we’re seeing on the ground and create an opportunity to better connect veterinarians with the communities that need them most.”

Following the summit, MDA will establish a working group made up of key stakeholders across the veterinary, agricultural, and education sectors. This group will be charged with developing practical, actionable solutions to improve recruitment, retention, and long-term sustainability of rural veterinary services.