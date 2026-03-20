March 20, 2026

Maryland Department of Agriculture Celebrates Proclamations Honoring Maryland’s Farming Communities

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 20, 2026) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture is proud to announce that Governor Wes Moore has officially issued three proclamations celebrating the essential contributions of the state’s farming community: National Agriculture Week (March 15-21); National Poultry Day (March 19); and National Agriculture Day (March 24). The proclamations recognize the massive role that Maryland’s farming and agricultural industries play in the state’s economy, environment, heritage, and food security.

“Maryland’s farmers, growers, and producers do work that is fundamental to this state,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “They provide the food, fiber, and fuel our people rely on every day, and they power the largest commercial industry in Maryland. Our agricultural industry’s work is helping build a stronger, more resilient future for our state and for the generations that will follow.”

As the engine of Maryland’s economy, agriculture generates more than $30 billion in annual activity and supports a massive workforce of 350,000 through its interconnected value chain. Beyond the field, farmers are bolstered by a sophisticated network of veterinarians, equipment dealers, agronomists, and researchers. The collaborative ecosystem ensures that Maryland’s agricultural heritage is powered by cutting-edge technology and world-class animal care, sustaining both the land and the hardworking families who steward it.

“National Agriculture Week gives us the chance to recognize the Maryland farmers and farm families who steward our land, protect the Chesapeake Bay, and supply food, fuel, and fiber to communities across the state,” said Maryland Farm Bureau President Jamie Raley. “As Maryland’s number one commercial industry, agriculture generates billions in economic activity, supports tens of thousands of jobs, and remains a cornerstone of both our rural and statewide economy.”

Agriculture’s impact is felt in every corner of the state through the “four F’s” of agriculture: food, feed, fiber, and fuel. Beyond the fresh produce and proteins that fill local grocery aisles, Maryland’s timber, hemp, and nursery industries provide the fibers used in everything from home construction to textiles. The state’s grain farmers are increasingly fueling the state by producing the corn and soybeans used for livestock feed ingredients and renewable biofuels that power Maryland’s equipment and heat its homes. Together, these sectors help ensure that Maryland farms aren’t just feeding the community, but are providing the materials and energy needed to keep the state moving.

“Agriculture is a high-tech, high-impact industry that touches the lives of every Marylander every single day,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “These proclamations serve as a reminder to buy local and support the farm families who work tirelessly to protect our natural resources and feed our communities.”

The State’s poultry sector is the undisputed cornerstone of Maryland’s agricultural industry. With a network of more than 500 dedicated growers, the sector generates an impressive $5.4 billion in economic impact. In 2025 alone, Maryland produced 4.7 billion pounds of chicken and 750 million eggs, playing a vital role in providing families with high-quality, affordable protein. Across the state, poultry and livestock farmers alike treat animal husbandry as a core value, operating under the timeless principle that a healthy herd is a productive one.

“The folks in Maryland’s chicken community include more than 500 chicken growers and nearly 6,000 employees of chicken companies that have deep roots on the Eastern Shore,” said Delmarva Chicken Association Executive Director Holly Porter. “About half our state’s farm income is earned by the family farmers caring for their locally fed and harvested chickens. Our chicken community has been a source of pride for more than a century — and providing healthy, affordable, fresh food for Marylanders and the world is a calling we all cherish.”

The State is also recognizing farmers for their environmental leadership. Maryland leads the nation in land preservation and has made historic strides in cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay through sustainable farming and the growth of oyster aquaculture. Through best management practices and legislation like the Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act, Maryland farmers continue to lead efforts to improve water quality and streamline oyster aquaculture, providing new economic pathways for the industry. Maryland also surpassed its “30 by 30” goal six years early, having already conserved 30% of its land (more than 1.85 million acres) by early 2024.

From the Eastern Shore’s broiler industry to the high-tech urban farms of Baltimore, Maryland’s farmers remain the backbone of the state’s heritage and a vital contributor to its resilient future. The Maryland Department of Agriculture encourages all residents to celebrate National Agriculture Week by purchasing local products and supporting the state’s hardworking farm families.

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