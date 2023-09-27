Colonnade BridgePort Expands Southwestern Ontario Footprint with Over 2.3 Million sq. ft. of New Property Management Mandates

Industrial Assets in Three Cities Significantly Boost the Company’s Managed Portfolio Across the Region

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort, a leading full service real estate management, investment, and development company, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the property management mandates for over 2.3 million sq. ft. in Burlington, Brantford, and Brampton. The 21 industrial buildings and one retail plaza are all owned by Fiera Real Estate.



“We have a long-standing relationship with Fiera Real Estate and we appreciate that they continue to entrust us with the management of their properties,” said Ron Matheson, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Management Services. “This is a testament to our ability to optimize the performance of real estate assets and maximize returns, while also providing healthy, welcoming environments for tenants to run their businesses.”

The Burlington portfolio consists of six industrial flex buildings, totaling approximately 250,000 sq.ft. with 50 tenants; while in the Brantford portfolio consists of 11 buildings, approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. of big box industrial properties and a retail plaza, with 23 tenants.

The newly constructed Heart Lake Business Park in Brampton is located in one of the most highly sought-after industrial nodes in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with quick access to the 401 and 407 highways. It is home to five brand new Class “A” industrial buildings totalling approximately 750,000 sq.ft., with tenants being onboarded by Colonnade BridgePort throughout the remainder of the year.

“No matter what lifecycle stage a property is in – from under development, to long established – Colonnade BridgePort has the property management experience and expertise to get results,” said Fiera Real Estate’s Vice President, Asset Management Erin Shirley-Wong. “Not only do their strategies, processes, and procedures help us meet our corporate objectives, but they keep properties in optimal operating condition, and exceed the expectations of tenants. We are looking forward to having Colonnade BridgePort manage the properties in these portfolios.”

Serving private and institutional clients for over 35 years in the Ottawa region, Colonnade BridgePort expanded into the GTA, Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) and Southern Ontario in 2018, and currently has offices in Toronto and Mississauga.

“These new mandates will make a big impact on increasing our profile in Southwestern Ontario,” said Director of Property Management (GTA) Jas Kaur. “We have the right people and processes in place to position us to continue to grow with our current and future clients in this region.”

The new mandates officially commenced on September 1, 2023.

ABOUT COLONNADE BRIDGEPORT

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives and then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga and Toronto. www.colonnadebridgeport.ca

