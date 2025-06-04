HAProxy Technologies Unveils Next-Gen Security Innovations at HAProxyConf 2025

Global HAProxy community gathers in San Francisco to hear from HAProxy Technologies leaders, industry experts, and speakers from the world’s leading companies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxyConf 2025 officially commenced today in San Francisco, with hundreds of passionate users, developers, customers, and partners gathering from around the world to share the future of application delivery and security. The day’s proceedings were highlighted by a pivotal keynote presentation delivered by Baptiste Assmann, Director of Product, and Andjelko Iharos, VP of Architecture, at HAProxy Technologies. Their address unveiled significant product advancements that firmly establish HAProxy One's position as the world's fastest application delivery and security platform and the definitive solution to modern security challenges.

“HAProxyConf shows the tech industry at its best,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We have one of the longest-lived open source ecosystems, the most influential voices, and the smartest engineering minds coming together in a unique demonstration of the power of community. This is the perfect moment to unveil the most advanced security solutions we’ve ever built.”

Key Product Highlights

The keynote presented groundbreaking innovations designed to enhance HAProxy One’s multi-layered security capabilities, directly addressing the cost and complexity of securing modern application traffic in large-scale, highly distributed environments.

HAProxy Enterprise’s Threat Detection Engine: the HAProxy Enterprise Bot Management Module provides a new Threat Detection Engine, which uses novel and proprietary techniques to detect and label a broad spectrum of complex and high-impact threats including Application DDoS attacks, brute force attacks, web scrapers, and vulnerability scanners – with more in future updates.

Exceptional accuracy is achieved by leveraging the company's deep expertise in security, data science, and machine learning, and authority on the data plane. A more accurate security system reduces the risks faced by businesses, in particular in highly targeted industries such as financial services, healthcare, education, and utilities.

Dynamic adaptability takes into account real-time traffic data to identify anomalies and adapt to each application automatically. This leads to lower implementation costs, especially for businesses that need to secure multiple applications in multiple territories, each with a unique traffic profile.

Performance efficiency minimizes memory and CPU usage while ensuring ultra-low latency, which lowers operational costs and helps ensure a responsive user experience.



HAProxy Fusion's Security Control Plane: HAProxy Fusion now carries a unified security control plane to orchestrate the multi-layered security capabilities in HAProxy Enterprise, including powerful modules such as the HAProxy Enterprise Bot Management Module, HAProxy Enterprise WAF, and CAPTCHA Module, and flexible security building blocks including Global Profiling Engine (GPE), ACLs, allow-lists and deny-lists, GeoIP, and more.

Centralized security policy provides consistent full-spectrum protection, orchestrating security policy on HAProxy Enterprise nodes in any environment and any form factor, with comprehensive observability. This reduces the risk of security vulnerabilities and helps ensure rapid, effective mitigation.

Security Profiles make it simple to deploy security policies to clusters of HAProxy Enterprise nodes, with the flexibility to customize policies to particular use cases. Businesses can reduce implementation costs and launch new applications faster by reducing the time needed to create and deploy effective security policies.

Threat-Response Matrix is an intuitive visual policy builder that enables administrators to combine signals and responses, leveraging all of HAProxy Enterprise's multi-layered security capabilities. Customers may simplify and automate their policy using the threat labels generated by the Threat Detection Engine, or embrace deep customization using HAProxy Enterprise's security building blocks, or adopt a hybrid model using a mixture of signals to suit each business's unique priorities and threat profile – all within HAProxy Fusion's modern UI. This approach improves operational efficiency with easier operation and clear feedback, and reduces risk by making human error significantly less likely.



HAProxy’s High-Performance SSL Library and Certificate Automation: HAProxy and HAProxy Enterprise now include a modern SSL library from AWS, which provides the highest possible SSL/TLS performance with HAProxy’s multi-threaded architecture, and important features for modern application delivery, such as full support for the QUIC transport layer. These products also provide experimental support for the ACME protocol, which helps automate the loading of TLS files from certificate authorities such as Let's Encrypt and ZeroSSL. These enhancements keep HAProxy Technologies at the forefront of performance and operational efficiency for secure traffic encryption.

“The new features we announced at HAProxyConf 2025 underscore our commitment to delivering the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, that is perfectly suited to tackling modern threats in the most modern way,” stated Baptiste Assmann, Director of Product, HAProxy Technologies. Andjelko Iharos, VP of Architecture, added, “The new Threat Detection Engine in HAProxy Enterprise, combined with the Threat-Response Matrix in HAProxy Fusion, empower businesses to simplify security operations, reduce risk, and achieve unparalleled performance in today's complex threat landscape.”

Industry experts and customer testimonies demonstrate real-world value

The opening day at HAProxyConf will also feature cloud computing expert Kelsey Hightower, who will speak about the importance of core architectural fundamentals such as a high-performance gateway, and the necessary ingredients for open source project longevity and maturity. “I'm really looking forward to HAProxyConf this week,” said Hightower. “It's great to see such a mature open source community thriving, and the technology constantly evolving.”

Some of the world’s most innovative companies will take to the stage to showcase what they accomplished using HAProxy and HAProxy One, including PayPal, Clover, Criteo, and Liftoff Mobile. On the second day of HAProxyConf, attendees will return to hear from Roblox, Dartmouth College, Infobip, Weller Truck Parts, Element Technologies, and DeepL.

Day 1 will also bring together Kelsey Hightower, community influencer Hussein Nasser, and HAProxy Technologies leaders Baptiste Assmann and Andjelko Iharos for a panel discussion on “Navigating rapid change in IT: trends and transformations.” The panelists will discuss the changing landscape of security, AI, and platform engineering.

“Our customers are our best ambassadors,” said Tim Bertrand, President, HAProxy Technologies. “Nothing is more powerful than having some of the best companies in the world get on stage and show why they chose HAProxy One as the platform for their application delivery and security, in presentations packed with real-world experience, benchmark data, and measurable improvements in their business outcomes. No one can deny the impact that HAProxy One is making on the industry.”

About HAProxyConf

HAProxyConf celebrates the thriving user community that’s made HAProxy the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer. Over two-plus days, expert speakers will share best practices and real-world use cases that highlight HAProxy's next-gen approach to high-performance application delivery and security. Attendees will explore how to master their application traffic with next-gen solutions to the challenges of multi-layered security, observability, performance, and the complexities of Kubernetes and multi-cloud deployments.

For more information, visit www.haproxyconf.com or review the best HAProxyConf presentations from prior years in the HAProxy User Spotlight Series .

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com .

For questions or comments, please contact press@haproxy.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

