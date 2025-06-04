AESO Announces Interim Approach to Large Load Connections

CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has introduced a new interim approach that will enable the connection of up to 1,200 megawatts (MW) of large load projects, such as data centres, between now and 2028, while maintaining the reliability of Alberta’s electricity system.

The move comes in response to a surge in data centre requests, with 29 proposed projects representing more than 16 gigawatts (GW) of total demand currently seeking grid connections—a scale and complexity Alberta has not previously experienced. For context, the City of Edmonton has a load of approximately 1,400 MW.

“Alberta has never seen this level and volume of load connection requests,” said Aaron Engen, CEO of the AESO. “As the system operator, we are responsible for ensuring that new project connections do not compromise grid reliability. Because connecting all large loads seeking access would impair grid reliability, we established a limit that preserves system integrity while enabling timely data centre development in Alberta.”

Managing Demand Responsibly

To address this challenge, the AESO has established an interim limit of 1,200 MW, which represents the maximum additional large load capacity that the grid can serve without negatively impacting grid reliability.

The calculation to determine the load limit prioritized reliability by using a conservative scenario for available dispatchable generation and forecasted demand over the next few years. The methodology for assigning the interim limit to large-load developers prioritizes reliability, promotes fairness, and utilizes the existing transmission system.

Key features of the approach include:

The interim approach applies to load projects equal to or greater than 75 MW

Project qualification is based on municipal support, financial security, and completed power flow studies

Pro-rata assignment of available capacity among qualified developers to promote fairness and efficiency

No new transmission system reinforcements or upgrades are required

“This is a fit-for-purpose solution that will facilitate immediate data centre growth and development in the province without compromising grid reliability,” added Engen. “And we are doing that based on the AESO’s deep engineering expertise and operational rigour.”

For more information contact:

AESO Media Relations at media@aeso.ca

More information is available on the AESO website and AESO Engage:

Media Availability Session:

AESO Interim Plan to Connect New Large Load Projects

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid, and we also facilitate Alberta’s competitive wholesale electricity market.

