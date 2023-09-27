Energy Today Inc. Announces executed Letter of Intent with 40 Brightwater LLC..

Energy Today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Today Inc. Announces executed Letter of Intent with 40 Brightwater LLC.

This transaction will provide Energy Today Inc. with an initial $100,000,000 in collateral assets necessary to access long-term financing from 40 Brightwater LLC., in exchange for newly issued Senior Convertible Preferred Stock.

Energy Today Inc. shall first fund its previously announced Gold Mine located in (Medellin) Colombia, in order to build additional long-term value on its balance sheet along with 40 Brightwater LLC. asset exchange financing structure.

Colombia exports 60 tons of gold per year

About Energy Today Gold Mine project

Energy Today has acquired Green Mind Solutions International SAS. A company located in Medellin Colombia. In 2013, GREEN MINE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION commissioned to CONSULTORES INDEPENDIENTES EN GESTION DE RECURSOS NATURALES S.A. (CRN) the preparation of a Technical Report under the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). In the mine La Pamichala. The property has a history of over a century of mining. Currently, Palmichala mine is operating under a yearly License for Exploitation, reporting to the Ministry of Mines and Energy to obtain the Mining Authorization. The Segovia-Remedios Mine District (SRMD) is located in the eastern margin of the Central Cordillera, in the Nordeste sub-region of the Antioquia Department, Colombia. This mining district has been a gold productive area for 150 years. Green Mind Solutions International is working with the owners of La Pamichala and an exporter of Gold in Colombia to obtain a lease and operating agreement to extract the minerals of this mine and other mines and to grow Sacha Inchi as part of the environmentally program require by the Colombia government This project will be the first real Green Mind with Sacha Inchi. The Sacha Inchi will be sold to Green Mind Solutions SAS a project by QED Connect (QEDN). Sacha Inchi a seed rich in Omega 3,6,9, and complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

About 40 Brightwater LLC

About 40 Brightwater LLC. is a private company focused on the acquisition & merger of private and public companies using its access to an existing financial consortium and new financial relationships by way of its Managing Member / President & CEO Shannon Newby.

About QED Connect (QEDN) dba GMSacha Inchi

GMS Green Mind Solutions SAS a Colombian company started to work with farmers in Colombia in 2013 to develop an alternative crop to the illegal crops (Coca leaves) with Sacha Inchi a seed rich in Omega 3,6,9, and complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids and created Inca Worldwide. QED Connect invested in GMS to help them develop the Sacha Inchi seeds into a tasty snack, a powder, and a beverage. Inca Worldwide was rebranded in 2021 as GMSacha Inchi (Colombian Brand). GMS teaches and buys Sacha Inchi Seeds from farmers in the area surrounding mining communities and other farming areas in Colombia. The seeds are transformed into a tasty snack, a powder, and a beverage. In 2020 the company started to develop the Sacha Inchi beverage. The Company markets all its products to private labels and multinational companies and its brand GMSacha Inchi is sold worldwide. GMSacha Inchi beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3.6.9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 amino acids. GMSacha Inchi is registered as a Brand as GMSacha Inchi. GMSacha Inchi has also developed the pet brand and has obtained the certification to manufacture the GMSacha Inchi Pet brand.

