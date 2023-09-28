Mercer | Mettl launches 'Campus Connectathon' to hire top technology interns from India's premier engineering colleges
We have always found campus hackathons to be one of the most effective and engaging tools for hiring and nurturing entry-level talent, while also being a cornerstone of effective employer branding.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercer | Mettl, the world's leading online assessment platform, has announced the launch of the 'Campus Connectathon,' a hackathon aimed at identifying and recruiting the brightest technology interns for the company from India's top engineering colleges. This innovative endeavor highlights Mercer | Mettl's commitment to harnessing hackathons not only as a talent identification tool but also to fortify its employer brand within these esteemed academic institutions.
— Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl
Mercer | Mettl has already been conducting successful campus hackathons for its clients, helping them identify and recruit exceptional talent. With ‘Campus Connectathon’, the company has taken a step further by employing its own platform to achieve its intern hiring goals.
Speaking about the impact of hackathons, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl remarked, "We have always found campus hackathons to be one of the most effective and engaging tools for hiring and nurturing entry-level talent, while also being a cornerstone of effective employer branding. By promoting hackathons through various public platforms, organizations can achieve unparalleled outreach and pivot towards engaging emerging talent early in the journey, even before they graduate. We are enthusiastic about leveraging the 'Campus Connectathon' to fulfill our internal hiring objectives.”
The recently released ‘India’s Graduate Skill Index 2023,’ published by Mercer | Mettl also underscores the importance of early engagement between companies and emerging talent, with a notable emphasis on offering industry exposure through activities such as hackathons. It serves as a valuable resource for organizations looking to make informed talent acquisition and development decisions.
The 'Campus Connectathon' is set to revolutionize the way Mercer | Mettl engages with the academic community and identifies high-potential interns. With a focus on fostering an environment of innovation and learning, this initiative offers an exciting platform for students to showcase their technical prowess and problem-solving skills while gaining valuable exposure to real-world challenges.
Furthermore, it serves as a unique gateway for students to join the Mercer | Mettl community, a thriving global network comprising more than 1.2 million learners. With the objective of fostering an industry-led learning ecosystem, the community offers learners the opportunity to practice, and assess their employable skills through engaging community hackathons or other interactive mediums. By learning, growing, and thriving alongside a supportive community of fellow learners, individuals actively build the skillsets necessary to excel in their careers.
Kangan Shekhar, CHRO at Mercer | Mettl, added, "At Mercer | Mettl, our commitment to providing candidates with a relatable and meaningful experience is embedded in our core values. This commitment for us as an organization, extends beyond traditional recruitment process and goes on to encompass diverse offerings such as comprehensive medical coverage, childcare support, higher education assistance, dedicated support hubs for women returning to the workforce and much more to make us an employer of choice. Our goal is to ensure a seamless and enriching recruitment experience for early career talent, and the 'Campus Connectathon' is a pivotal step in that direction.”
The 'Campus Connectathon' has created tremendous buzz in India's engineering colleges, attracting participation from top-tier talent across the nation.
For more information about Mercer | Mettl's Hackathons and other offerings visit: https://mettl.com/
About Mercer | Mettl
Mercer | Mettl is a renowned global talent measurement capability of Mercer. Mercer is the largest HR consulting company worldwide and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan. Mercer | Mettl, the world's largest online assessment platform, has partnered with 6000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and 500+ educational institutions across 100+ countries. It enables organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas — talent acquisition and development.
Mercer | Mettl's research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help them deliver transformative results for their clients and employees. The company creates customized assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training and development programs for employees and students, certification exams, contests and beyond.
Niyaatii Swami
Mercer | Mettl
+91 98183 48971
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Mercer | Mettl