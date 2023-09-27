Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for August 2023

MACAU, September 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 136 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in August 2023, an increase of 16 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 20.0% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in August hiked by 53.8 percentage points year-on-year to 88.7%; 5-star hotels had the highest occupancy rate of 90.9%, which represented a rise of 59.0 percentage points year-on-year, and the rates for 2-star (89.5%) and 4-star hotels (88.1%) surged by 42.4 percentage points and 49.3 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in August leapt by 234.7% year-on-year to 1,310,000; guests from mainland China (968,000), Hong Kong (206,000) and Taiwan (27,000) jumped by 267.3%, 1,200.7% and 1,231.5% respectively, whereas local guests (48,000) dropped by 53.8%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests decreased by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.6 nights.

In the first eight months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 43.4 percentage points year-on-year to 80.9%. The number of guests soared by 161.2% year-on-year to 8,657,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.2 night to 1.7 nights.

In August, there were 130,000 visitors arriving on package tours; meanwhile, a total of 43,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 1,452.4% year-on-year. In the first eight months of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 607,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies rocketed by 1,001.3% year-on-year to 259,000.