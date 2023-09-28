darwinbit Debuts In Blockchain Expo Europe To Revolutionize Digital Asset Management Through Innovative Services
darwinbit, a digital asset wealth management firm today officially announced its launch at the popular Blockchain Expo Europe.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- darwinbit, a digital asset wealth management firm today officially announced its launch at the popular Blockchain Expo Europe. The company is poised to disrupt the crypto space with a unique approach to providing wealth management services including structured products, staking, fixed-income and more, with a mission to make crypto investment safe, secure, and inclusive for all.
Founded in 2022, darwinbit has rapidly emerged as a prominent player in the crypto sector. Backed by a robust balance sheet ready for deployment, darwinbit is well-prepared to deliver innovative solutions to the crypto community. The leadership team at darwinbit brings decades of combined global experience spanning crypto, web3, TradFi, and traditional banking, providing invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving industry.
darwinbit boasts of being the largest wealth management service provider, offering over 20 diverse options to cater to various investor preferences. darwinbit's primary mission is to empower investors by offering tailored, highly adaptable services that provide enhanced control and flexibility. Among its services are industry-first options like Dual Investment, Snowball and Sharkfin, along with staking and fixed-income services.
Crypto-structured products currently comprise just 0.5% of the estimated USD 5 billion market opportunity globally. However, this is expected to surge to USD 50 billion as crypto product stakes rise significantly.
The company is particularly enthusiastic about the European market, which is witnessing rapid crypto adoption. Europe's emphasis on creating robust infrastructure, funding, sustainability, and community involvement positions it as a key hub for crypto innovation.
Commenting on the launch, Jeff Zhao, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of darwinbit, said
“As a pioneering digital asset wealth management platform, darwinbit unlocks new revenue opportunities for clients, providing investors with lucrative opportunities to maximise returns, balanced with robust risk management as a safety net in volatile markets. Our comprehensive service range is designed with inclusivity at its core — from savvy crypto natives aiming to earn a high yield, to Web2 crypto curious looking to gain exposure to crypto assets and diversify their portfolio.”
With a global presence through crypto exchanges, the company caters to B2B clients and actively participates in the DeFi ecosystem. The company has already forged strategic partnerships with the top five global exchanges and is currently in negotiations with an additional twenty during its initial launch phase.
darwinbit is actively building relationships with crypto-native exchanges, family offices, neo banks, hedge funds and other distributors to explore its product offerings, designed to attract new users, retain assets under management (AUM), and provide reliable investment options.
About darwinbit:
darwinbit is a digital asset wealth management firm that specialises in crypto-structured products, staking, and fixed-income services. While our various types of services are relatively new compared to their traditional finance counterparts, we can unlock new opportunities and revolutionise services to investors. At darwinbit, we're dedicated to pioneering this innovative approach by combining the principles of traditional products and wealth management with the dynamic nature of the crypto market.
We cater to the financial needs of our clients in the crypto sector. Our journey commenced in 2022 with the goal of providing first-class wealth management services together with a robust risk management approach.
