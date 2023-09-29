Nick Guinn's Protect Enforce Defend: The Ultimate Guide for Aspiring IP Lawyers

Aspiring students and young lawyers interested in Intellectual Property (IP) law careers have a new and valuable resource at their fingertips.

Aspiring students and young lawyers interested in Intellectual Property (IP) law careers have a new and valuable resource at their fingertips. Protect Enforce Defend : The Ultimate Guide for Aspiring IP Lawyers, is a new book written by IP attorney Nick Guinn. This helpful guide offers practical insights and expert advice on what it takes to succeed in this dynamic field. Drawing from personal experiences, mentorship, and real-life anecdotes, the book aims to inform and inspire the next generation of IP lawyers.Nick wrote his latest book based on the questions he had as a student and young lawyer, along with the inquiries he continues to receive from aspiring IP professionals. The book builds on the answers he regularly provides, offering a comprehensive guide to the world of IP law.Borrowing from the BestTo provide readers with the most valuable insights, Protect Enforce Defend also incorporates the great advice Nick Guinn received from his mentors. By sharing this wisdom, the book offers a unique perspective on the challenges and rewards of an IP law career. In addition to practical advice, Protect Enforce Defend shares several captivating anecdotes and war stories from Nick's own experiences. These stories not only entertain but also provide valuable lessons that can help aspiring IP lawyers find their path to success.Empowering Students and Young LawyersNick Guinn hopes that students and young lawyers across the country will consult Protect Enforce Defend and feel more informed about what is required to become an IP lawyer and what such a career entails. By offering a comprehensive and accessible resource, the book aims to empower the next generation of legal professionals.Nick Guinn has committed to donating $1.00 to scholarships for each book sold during the next year. This initiative aims to make education more accessible and help students pursue their dreams of a career in IP law.Protect Enforce Defend is now available in paperback, with the Kindle version to be released on October 6, 2023.For more information about Protect Enforce Defend and to purchase a copy, please visit https://a.co/d/8c9KyJm About the AuthorNick Guinn is a registered patent attorney specializing in all aspects of intellectual property, with an emphasis on litigation, primarily trademark, patent, and copyright infringement actions. His practice also includes counseling clients in the areas of unfair competition, trade secrets, and licensing matters. Nick also prosecutes patent and trademark applications and handles various trademark proceedings before the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is also the founder of Coral Reef IP, an online community for innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs.