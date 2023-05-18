Nick Guinn and Matt Badders Win Trademark Infringement Trial for Appliance Liquidation Outlet
The Court granted Appliance Liquidation Outlet's request for a permanent injunction against Axis Supply Corporation d/b/a Appliance Liquidation.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, United States District Court for the Western District of Texas entered judgment in favor of Appliance Liquidation Outlet, LLC. Judgment was entered after a recent trial in San Antonio. The Court granted Appliance Liquidation Outlet's request for a permanent injunction against Axis Supply Corporation d/b/a Appliance Liquidation. The plaintiff, owned by Carlos and Kimberly Fraire, was represented by Nick Guinn of Gunn, Lee & Cave, P.C. and Matt Badders of Drought, Drought & Bobbitt LLP.
The case involved a trademark dispute, and in addition to the permanent injunction, the court awarded Appliance Liquidation Outlet court costs and attorney's fees.
Case Name: Appliance Liquidation Outlet, LLC v. Axis Supply Corporation et al
Case Number: 5:21-cv-00768-XR
About Nick Guinn, IP Attorney
Nick Guinn is an IP attorney based in Texas. Nick works with clients in several industries and assists with both prosecution of their IP as well as lead counsel in their IP cases. Nick is admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in Texas, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In addition, he is a practicing professor of intellectual property law and advanced legal writing, and he frequently speaks on intellectual property and litigation issues.
About Matt Badders
Matt Badders is a partner with Drought, Drought & Bobbitt LLP, and represents and advises business management and fiduciaries throughout Texas.
