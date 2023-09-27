VUTILITY NAMED “KOA APPROVED VENDOR” FOR INSTANT, SCALABLE CAMPGROUND ENERGY MONITORING AND SUBMETERING SOLUTIONS
Disruptive, Instant-Installation "HotDrop" Submetering Technology Delivers Turnkey and Scalable Retrofit Solution for Leading Campground Organizations
Scalable submetering is critical for campground operators to optimize their financial performance and achieve sustainability goals, while providing campers with exceptional outdoor experiences.”SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vutility, a leading provider of innovative, self-powered, wireless energy monitoring and submetering solutions, is proud to announce its official acceptance as a KOA (Kampgrounds of America) Approved Vendor. This recognition underscores Vutility's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and services for site-level campground submetering, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability within the camping and outdoor recreation industry.
— Joel Berntsen, Vice President of Channels & Partnerships
KOA, the world's largest network of family-friendly campgrounds, carefully selects vendors that offer exceptional products and services to benefit its franchisees and campers. Vutility's inclusion as a KOA Approved Vendor highlights the company's dedication to providing campground owners with state-of-the-art solutions that enable efficient energy consumption management and accurate billing processes.
Vutility's instant-installation, scalable energy monitoring and submetering solutions offer campground owners a range of benefits, including:
• Rapid Installation: Vutility's non-intrusive, battery-less technologies ensure quick and hassle-free installations “in a snap”, allowing campground owners to begin monitoring energy usage and submetering their sites immediately.
• Scalability: Vutility's solutions can seamlessly scale to accommodate campgrounds of all sizes, making it a versatile choice for KOA franchisees, whether managing single locations of broader resort camping portfolios.
• Real-Time Data: Campground owners can access real-time data on energy usage and submetering, enabling them to make informed decisions to reduce energy consumption and operational costs, as well as monitor and manage utilities at a site-level.
• Accurate Billing: Vutility's submetering solutions ensure precise billing for campsite utilities, eliminating potential discrepancies from manual readings and enhancing the campground's revenue management.
• Sustainability: By encouraging more effective and efficient energy consumption, Vutility helps contribute to a more sustainable camping experience, aligning with KOA's commitment to environmental responsibility.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a KOA Approved Vendor," said Joel Berntsen, Vice President of Channels & Partnerships at Vutility. "Our mission is to empower campground owners with the tools they need to proactively manage their utility expenses. We believe that scalable submetering is critical to helping KOA operators optimize their financial performance and achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals, while continuing to provide campers with exceptional outdoor experiences. This partnership with KOA reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality solutions to the campground industry."
KOA franchisees and other campground owners interested in Vutility's energy monitoring and submetering solutions can visit vutility.com/campgrounds to learn more or contact sales@vutility.com.
About Vutility:
Vutility is a leading provider of real-time, IoT and cloud enabled energy management solutions. By providing greater visibility into energy use, Vutility enables organizations across the globe to make better, informed decisions to optimize their performance and reduce energy costs. Vutility’s scalable energy monitoring technologies are used in wide range of industries by and companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations. Learn more at vutility.com.
Joel Berntsen
Vutility
+1 860-617-0718
joel@vutility.com
