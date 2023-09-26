Courts Impose Outsized Punishments For Failing To Appear In Court

In California, missing a criminal court date means facing additional charges, fines, and incarceration. These punishments disproportionately impact low income individuals and people of color accused of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, while failing to improve public safety according to a state-by-state analysis by the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI).
