Idaho Commission for Libraries: Navigating the Digital FrontierOct04

Join the Idaho Commission for Libraries on Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.

The event “Navigating the Digital Frontier: Empowering Idahoans to Thrive Online” will discuss the state’s plan to ensure Idahoans have the digital skills they need to thrive online.

The event will answer questions like: What does that mean for your library or organization? How can you better equip those in your community who may need the most help?

Hear from your peers, partners, and staff from the ICfL about what’s working now and ways to position your community to help bridge the digital divide.

To register, select ICfL Digital Inclusion Preconference and use code THANKSICFL.

Register Now.