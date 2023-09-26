Citizens for Animal Protection and Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Join Forces to Grant a Remarkable Wish

Since 1971, Citizens for Animal Protection has provided adoption and fostering services and humane education. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana has granted more than 10,700 wishes since its inception in 1984.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) announces a heartwarming partnership with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. This extraordinary collaboration aims to fulfill the wish of four-year-old wish kid Phoenix, who dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

While battling cystic fibrosis, Phoenix remains a cheerful, vibrant girl with a HUGE heart and passion for animals. She wished to be a veterinarian for a day in order to begin learning the skills she will need to one day “help animals who are hurt and need someone to help them.”

She especially wants to be able to take care of Sport, her four-legged best friend, if anything ever happens! On September 28th, this inspiring wish kid from Katy will have the opportunity to immerse herself in a veterinary role, joining CAP’s veterinary team at the Cornelius Clinic in West Houston.

On her wish day, Phoenix will be entrusted with assisting in examinations of pets, giving out treats and cuddles to shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals, and performing a mock "surgery" on a plush four-legged critter.

This event will include a special presentation for the aspiring veterinarian, as Dr. Veronica Adams, a highly respected veterinarian at CAP, will personally award Phoenix her very own lab coat and head cover, symbolizing her official debut as a member of the CAP team.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend this enchanting veterinary procedure, where her wish will come to life. This event promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring celebration, as Phoenix's enthusiasm lights up the room.

About Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP)

Citizens for Animal Protection is a nonprofit organization based in Houston, Texas, dedicated to sheltering, rescuing, and placing homeless animals into loving homes. CAP also serves as an educational resource, promoting responsible pet ownership and providing a wide range of programs and services for the welfare of animals in the community.

About Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 58 chapters throughout the United States and its territories. Since our inception in 1984, we have granted more than 10,700 wishes to local children, and, during fiscal year 2023, we granted 575 wishes—a record for the organization.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and volunteers, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of a wish to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health.

Make-A-Wish is the No. 1 Most Trusted Nonprofit Operating Locally Across 50 states, per Morning Consult, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since 1980, more than 550,000 wishes have been granted to children around the world.

Change a local child’s life today at wish.org/texgulf.