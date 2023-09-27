The Rose, A Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, to Launch Daily Podcast Episodes for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Within twenty-four hours of its launch, Let's Talk About Your Breasts landed inside the Apple Podcasts top ten in the nonprofit category. Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and Co-founder of The Rose and host of Let's Talk About Your Breasts.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Breast, A Breast Imaging Center of Excellence celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a daily dose of their podcast Let’s Talk About Your Breasts.

Throughout the month of October, CEO and co-founder Dorothy Gibbons will host daily episodes, offering a platform for important discussions surrounding breast cancer and access to healthcare. Through this series, the podcast aims to further educate, empower, and provide support to individuals on their breast health journey.

“Our podcast Let’s Talk About Your Breasts has thrown open the gates to life saving information. Never in our thirty-seven year history have we had such an opportunity to make a real and lasting difference as we will by airing a daily podcast during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Gibbons in a statement.

With a carefully curated guest list, the podcast will feature renowned doctors, dedicated staff members, inspirational survivors, and passionate advocates. Their expertise and experiences will contribute to insightful conversations about breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options, plus eye-opening discussions about who has access to healthcare and who doesn’t. Episodes will also focus on real life and death stories that are seldom told.

As one of the premier breast care centers in Texas, The Rose Breast Center of Excellence has provided critical services to over a million Texans across forty-three counties.

What makes The Rose truly exceptional is its commitment to helping the uninsured. The center offers mammograms and all breast services to those without insurance who meet the income criteria. Life-saving screening and treatment are available regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a crucial reminder to prioritize breast health and raise awareness about this prevalent disease.

Listen to Let's Talk About Your Breasts wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information about The Rose Breast Center of Excellence, please visit www.therose.org.

About The Rose

Since 1986, The Rose has provided high quality breast healthcare to all women, regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all. As a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, The Rose offers advanced digital technology including 3-D tomosynthesis mammography, diagnostic workups, biopsies and its Patient Navigation Program ensures access to treatment and a continuum of care for all women. As a major part of Southeast Texas’ Healthcare Safety Net, The Rose is a strong advocate for quality breast healthcare and access to care. The Rose provides direct medical services to 40,000 insured and uninsured patients annually. Two Houston-based comprehensive Diagnostic Centers and Mobile Mammography Coaches provide services to women throughout 43 counties in Southeast Texas.