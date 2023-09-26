Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,195 in the last 365 days.

Hunters: Remember to allow up to 10 business days delivery time when ordering tags online or by phone

Ordering online or by phone is a convenient way to buy your hunting/fishing licenses and permits, but sportsmen and women are reminded to allow enough time for their products to be mailed before their outings. 

Fish and Game recommends allowing 10 business days for hunting tags to arrive. (Note: The items are processed and mailed from outside of Idaho). Licenses can be printed at home immediately after purchase. 

For any hunters that might've missed the boat, don't fret. Hunters can still come in to any Fish and Game office or license vendor to purchase their tag and carry it with them out the door.

To find the nearest license vendor near you, see Fish and Game’s interactive map on the website.

You just read:

Hunters: Remember to allow up to 10 business days delivery time when ordering tags online or by phone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more