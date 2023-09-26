Take Part in a Discussion About Managed Care

Using funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act, OPWDD has contracted with Guidehouse, Inc. to conduct a comprehensive review of the use of managed care payment systems and how managed care might support the agency to achieve its strategic priorities. The study, which began in 2022, will evaluate if managed care or a different payment model can help OPWDD services better meet people’s needs.

To inform its study and understand the needs and challenges facing New Yorkers with developmental disabilities and their families, Guidehouse is holding virtual Town Hall-style discussions and inviting everyone with an interest in OPWDD supports and services to provide input. In the weeks ahead, Guidehouse will also conduct an online feedback survey. Both the Town Hall discussions and the survey will help OPWDD understand the service access and service coordination challenges facing people today as well as what they like about the services they receive to help determine how a managed care system would support access and quality of services.

No decisions have been made to make any changes to how OPWDD services are currently paid. This study is meant to help inform the decision-making process, but no final decisions will be made without further discussion and planning with the people who get services, their families and service providers.

Use the links below to register to participate in a stakeholder discussion and inform our assessment of managed care. Invitations to provider specific sessions on September 26th and 28th will be sent directly to Care Coordination Organizations and service provider agencies.

For more information visit:

https://opwdd.ny.gov/strategic-planning/managed-care-assessment

Discussions with People with Developmental Disabilities and Family Members