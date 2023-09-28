Corcoran Icon Properties North Bay Offices Make Best Places to Work Ranking for 2023

We're thrilled to be recognized

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that they have been recognized as one of the best places to work in 2023 by the North Bay Business Journal. While Corcoran Icon Properties has indeed achieved remarkable victories in recent years, it's important to recognize that their impressive journey began during their previous incarnation as Terra Firma Global Partners, encompassing a continuous and outstanding eight-year winning streak.

In a survey coordinated by the North Bay Business Journal, over 6,500 employees throughout Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties participated in the annual survey. Honorees were awarded and celebrated at a cocktail party and reception on Wednesday, September 13, at the Graton Resort and Casino. Corcoran Icon sales managers, Mike Lagoyda and Chris Wunderlich, were on hand to accept the award.

“Congratulations on Corcoran Icon Properties being named one of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work,” commented Lonnie Hayes from the North Bay Business Journal. “Companies like yours that were nominated and participated in the survey process set a benchmark for the region’s employers and are an asset to our community,”

Corcoran Icon Properties is a company built upon a culture of trust, collaboration, innovation, and communication where real estate is considered a team sport. Leadership is local and many of its associates are life-long residents of the communities they serve, fostering a commitment to see their neighborhoods thrive. The company embraces the idea that associates will be most successful with a healthy work-life balance, and opportunities exist so that the team can have long and fulfilling careers.

Giving back to the community is also a strong element of what makes the firm a desirable place to work, grow, and flourish. Recently sponsored events include the Giro d Wine Country Bike Event, benefitting Rotary Club of Santa Rosa, and a Diamond Sponsor for the Napa Porchfest 2022, benefitting Napa County Landmarks. Being a part of the fabric of the community benefits everyone.

“We are a people-first company. Partners come from a range of backgrounds, but all have incredible histories of industry success,” said Betsy Serafini, Regional Vice President and partner, North Bay/North Coast California. “Our collective experience and expertise allow us to consider many perspectives. Having a shared vision and high regard for one another enables us to make decisions we can all stand behind.”

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and managed brokerage in Northern California comprised of eight real estate firms that came together in 2022. These firms formed a partnership focused on clients for luxury homes and estates, investment properties, vacation getaways, and first-time homebuyers.

Corcoran Icon Properties has North Bay offices in Marin, Napa and Sonoma Counties, including Greenbrae, Napa, Novato, Petaluma, Saint Helena, San Anselmo, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Sonoma.

This year marks the 18th installment of the Best Places to Work program. In its first year, 24 entities were recognized compared to this year’s 105 honorees. North Bay Business Journal is headquartered in Santa Rosa and covers Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Mendocino, Lake and Solano counties.

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.