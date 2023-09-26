Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority. These appointments are effective October 1, 2023.

James Coats IV

Coats is the Chief Executive Officer of Phalanx Defense Systems. Active in his community, he serves as a member of the Golden Key International Honor Society and was awarded the “Spirit of Gainesville” Award by the Alachua County Chamber of Commerce. Coats earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from American Military University.

Robert Karow

Karow is currently retired, previously serving as the Manager, Legal Counsel, and Contracts Manager for Oleoductos de Crudos Pesados. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Earning his bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Chapman College and his juris doctor from the University of Florida, Karow has over 40 years of energy experience with an emphasis in oil and natural gas, pipelines, facilities, and power generation.

Eric Lawson

Lawson is the Chief Executive Officer of HCA North Florida Regional Hospital. Holding multiple executive leadership positions in hospitals over the past 30 years, he most recently served as the Division Chief Financial Officer for HCA TriStar. Lawson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tennessee Technological University.

