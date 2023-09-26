House Resolution 193 Printer's Number 1940
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2023, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.
