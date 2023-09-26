FW: New Haven Barracks/Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003817

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 9/26/2023 @ 0908 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, New Haven Vermont.

VIOLATION: Grossly Careless and Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Excessive Speed, Violation of Relief From Abuse Order, Conditions of Release Violation

ACCUSED: Gary A. MCintyre

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police assisted the Vergennes Police Department with an ongoing threatening complaint that occurred on Green Street in the City of Vergennes. State Police learned that the male involved was identified as Gary A. Mcintyre of New Haven. Mcintyre had left the scene prior to police arrival, a BOL (Be on the Lookout) was issued for both him and the vehicle he was operating. Corporal Busby of the Vermont State Police was able to locate the vehicle in question and initiate a traffic stop. Mcintyre was scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on November 27, 2023 to answer the charges. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department and the Addison County Sheriffs Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 26, 2023

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes