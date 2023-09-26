Surface Combat Systems Training Command Showcases Training at SNA’s 4th Waterfront Symposium



SCSTC is part of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet” focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



With over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations, SCSTC delivers training to 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 24 partner nations annually. SCSTC provides highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations.



On Sept. 12, SCSTC offered tours of their trainers and schoolhouses to include Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Training Facility (LTF) Pacific, Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC), Combined Integrated Air & Missile Defense (IAMD) and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT), ASW Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT), and ASW Tactical Employment Trainer (ATET). Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) also provided a tour of their Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC).



At their SNA Waterfront Symposium exhibit, SCSTC provided a physical demonstration of the Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT).



“Today, these VMT solutions are delivering the right training, at the right time, in the right way in our schools so Sailors are ready to maintain their equipment at peak capability and reliability to win the high-end fight,” explained Capt. George A. Kessler, Jr., SCSTC’s commodore.



SCSTC’s trainers are part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s (OPNAV N96) program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), which are the culmination of over eight years of investment in training technologies, devices, and facilities to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and availability of all surface training.



“A key tenet of the program is to immerse trainees in realistic real world training environments by emulating, simulating, or providing the physical elements of the equipment and operating conditions,” said Kessler.



Sailors from MWTC also showcased the Mk 18 Mod 1 and SeaFox Mine Disposal Unmanned Underwater Vehicle.



“With the ever changing environment of mine warfare, MWTC remains at the forefront of the fleet’s training requirements and needs,” explained Cmdr. Joshua Freeze, MWTC’s commanding officer. “The vehicles we showcased are used to train Officers and Enlisted personnel across the globe, ensuring minemen are ready to fight with the tools at hand.”



On Sept. 14, SCSTC’s Command Master Chief Robert Laird, Jr. and SCSTC Det Southwest’s instructor Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Jason Johnson participated in SNA’s “Continuing the Conversation” and discussed how SCSTC is helping to ensure the surface force is ready today, prepared for tomorrow.



“By delivering STAVE-CS training systems to the waterfront, we are advancing today’s warfighter,” said Laird.



Johnson explains that SCSTC is truly unique from other surface combat systems organizations because its military and civilian instructor workforce provide tactical, operational, and maintenance training.



"We deliver the most capable technicians and future leaders to the fleet,” he said.



SCSTC is looking forward to exhibiting at SNA’s 36th National Symposium, in Crystal City, Virginia, Jan. 9 – 11, 2024. Make sure to stop by our exhibit!



Surface Navy Association (SNA) was incorporated in 1985 to promote greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in Surface Warfare while supporting the activities of Surface Forces.



For information on the Surface Navy Association, visit

http://www.navysna.org/



For information about the Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand/