SRF-JRMC Wins CNO Shore Safety Award, SECNAV Safety Excellence Award

SRF-JRMC previously won the CNO award in 2021. This is their first SECNAV award.

“The safety of our people in this heavy industrial environment is our number 1 priority. I am very proud of our Japanese and American workers who watch out for each other,” said SRF-JRMC Executive Director, John Lund.

SRF-JRMC promotes a culture of safety and their low record of mishaps reflects that commitment. The command has worked to implement several initiatives to increase safety awareness, including: improved safety programming; greater visibility of the safety team on the waterfront and in the maintenance shops; increased information available to workers at the deckplate level through training, welcome aboard briefs, training for those working on ships in availabilities, specific hazard training on topics such as metals and lead, safety alerts and a monthly safety calendar. New and increased signage will be going up around the command to help ensure common mishaps continue to be avoided.

In an effort to continue to promote a culture of safety across the organization, the command has worked to create greater collaboration between the Environmental, Safety and Health and Radiological (ESHR) Control Division, Industrial Operations Safety Division, Environmental Division, Safety Administration Division and Radiological Controls Division. Through their “one team” approach, the divisions are ensuring that all aspects of safety − from environmental to occupational − are considered.

“What you practice becomes habit, so we ensure our workforce is in the habit of safety,” said Tamara Walker, ESHR director. “Our safety team of 60 people support the mission by keeping people safe and healthy on the job. Whether it is wearing a hardhat and glasses or safely disposing of hazardous waste, we lead by example and raise awareness.”

The CNO Safety Awards recognize outstanding support and achievement in safety and occupational health.

The SECNAV Safety Excellence Awards annually recognize Navy and Marine Corps units for unparalleled safety achievements

Established in 1947, SRF-JRMC is headquartered onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The command employs over 2,800 binational workforce members including U.S. Navy active duty, Department of Defense civil servants, and host-nation contractors. SRF-JRMC’s detachment, based in Sasebo City of Japan’s Kyushu prefecture, employs over 460 personnel. Due to its complex nature as a medium industrial facility in Yokosuka, the command has been designated a “major shore command,” serving as the largest U.S. Naval ship maintenance provider in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.