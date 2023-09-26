Statewide trout stocking highlights for October 2023

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 320,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this October. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

Clearwater Region

Deer Creek Reservoir – 2,100 rainbow trout

This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked from spring through fall in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. This is also the home of the state record tiger trout!

Deyo Reservoir – 4,800 rainbow trout

Nestled amid farms and timber, beautiful Deyo Reservoir provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches and two handicap-accessible docks.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas, with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Kiwanis Park Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

This convenient community pond is located in Lewiston next to the Snake River within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground.

Moose Creek Reservoir – 6,500 rainbow trout

A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, Moose Creek Reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. There is a small, developed boat ramp, but gas motors are not allowed on this lake.

Spring Valley Reservoir – 9,200 rainbow trout

A maintained trail surrounds the reservoir and fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Amenities include a picnic shelter, benches, picnic tables, handicap fishing access and a developed boat ramp, but gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop #35 on the Idaho Birding Trail.

Winchester Lake – 14,400 rainbow trout

Located in a beautiful forested setting and offers very easy access. Docks and fishing platforms enhance fishing opportunities for beginners and accomplished anglers. Facilities include a picnic shelter, benches, picnic tables, and a range of camping options. Many facilities are located in Winchester State Park, where an entrance fee applies. Year round, you will find good fishing, plenty of recreation activities and wildlife viewing opportunities.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Arrowrock Reservoir – 9,000 rainbow trout

Be sure to properly identify trout species as bull trout utilize the reservoir. Reservoir level fluctuates widely. Anglers can check the reservoir level HERE.

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 rainbow trout

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Rotary Pond is a park-like setting. Lots of bank fishing offers young anglers easy access to fish for bluegills and bass. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.

Crane Falls Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout

Located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home, this lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.

Duff Lane Pond – 475 rainbow trout

A small ramp is available for launching small boats and float craft, along with two fishing docks. Bass and bluegill are also targeted by anglers.

Esther Simplot Pond – 700 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground and a beach.

Kleiner Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Mann Creek Reservoir – 1,400 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides opportunity for crappie, largemouth bass and rainbow trout.

McDevitt Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Located in West Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this pond is between Meridian and Eagle at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing to catch trout.

Parkcenter Pond – 700 rainbow trout

A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus and a variety of restaurants.

Riverside Pond – 900 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Magic Valley Region

Blair Trail Fishing Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

Located on Little Canyon Creek, this is a remote desert water surrounded by sagebrush solitude.

Burley Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

Also known as Connor Pond, it’s conveniently located right off I-84.

Dog Creek Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout

Located in Gooding County, check out this video to learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir.

Freedom Park Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

This trout pond was built with young anglers in mind!

Lake Walcott – 24,000 rainbow trout

Southeast Region

American Falls Reservoir – 42,000 rainbow trout

Blackfoot Reservoir – 100,000 rainbow trout

Chesterfield Reservoir – 19,200 rainbow trout

Known for big fish, this reservoir in Caribou County is a popular spot to plan a great fishing trip!

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,600 rainbow trout

This community pond is located in southwest Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Limited development and the nature area provide a rural feel. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Glendale Reservoir – 2,500 rainbow trout

This 200-plus acre irrigation reservoir provides good facilities and opportunities for anglers to catch a variety of warmwater species and trout. Access is best using a small boat, but docks and limited shore access are available.

Snake River – 27,350 rainbow trout

Fish will be stocked at Shelley.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout

Here is a family-friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond – 400 rainbow trout

This small pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.

Wallace Lake – 500 lake trout

Kids can enjoy fishing from shore and exploring the surrounding woods. Grown-ups will appreciate a peaceful retreat to a beautiful high-mountain lake. Check with local offices for seasonal access conditions.