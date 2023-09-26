COMMISSION APPROVES ONE-TIME INCREASE TO LOW INCOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

September 26, 2023

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) approved a one-time increase to its Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) today and an increase in the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) eligibility threshold for Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) means-tested programs from 75 percent to 150 percent, which extends assistance to potentially 46,000 additional Mainers. The program is currently available to Maine electric utility customers who qualify for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or who qualify for DHHS means-tested programs at 75% of the FPL.

LIAP helps qualified low-income electricity consumers pay for electricity costs and eligibility can be determined by local Community Action Agencies or through means-testing for DHHS programs. Those who qualify will receive a credit on their electric bill based on income and electricity usage.

"Not only does this increase the number of customers eligible to receive assistance, but it will also increase the average customer benefit," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. Our staff estimates that the average benefit could increase by up to 31 percent, which means real relief for Mainers who are struggling the most.

The decision increases funding for the program from $15 million to $22.5 million for the 2023-2024 Program Year. Those currently participating in an eligible DHHS program will receive a notice regarding their LIAP eligibility. Anyone wishing to apply for LIAP who is not enrolled in a DHHS program should contact their local Community Action Program.

Background

In March 2023, the Commission set funding for LIAP at $15 million for the 2023-2024 Program Year and updated the apportionment and assessment amounts for each T&D utility. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers provided one-time funding for the program from the unappropriated surplus of the General Fund to help low-income homeowners and renters pay for electricity costs. In July 2023, the Commission initiated an inquiry to seek public comment on how to allocate the funding.

Full details of the case may be found at: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2023-00056

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers and public utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov