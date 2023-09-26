Submit Release
Study on the Impacts of the Commercial Sex Industry on Black and African American Communities

OCVA seeks a contractor to conduct a study of the impacts of the commercial sex industry on Black and African American communities in Washington, with a focus on Black and African American persons who identify as female. The study must include a review of the impacts of the commercial sex industry on Black and African American residents of Washington and culturally informed and survivor-informed policy recommendations for reducing sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of Black and African American Washingtonians.

The contract period will be Dec 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2024.

OCVA estimates that $170,000 will b.e available for this study for the entire period.

Download application materials here. 

Closing Date: Nov. 6, 2023

Contact RFP Coordinator Trisha Smith with questions: trisha.smith@commerce.wa.gov

