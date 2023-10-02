Burgers' Smokehouse partners with songwriter Peter Spero to release his latest single, "What Do You Want For Breakfast?"

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “What Do You Want for Breakfast?” Just ask the folks at Burgers’ Smokehouse, the largest producer of country ham in the nation, based in California, Missouri! "In fact, we want to sing it to you says Steven Burger whose grandfather started selling country ham off the farm in 1927!" The 4th generation family-owned business has partnered with songwriter Peter Spero to create a music video that will do just that. The song is Spero’s latest single, “What Do You Want for Breakfast?” Burgers’ Smokehouse savory cured and smoked meats were part of Peter’s childhood in the Midwest, making family occasions delicious and memorable. “Where’s the Burgers’ country ham?" was an expression that rang through the Spero household on cold winter mornings. Inspired by these family traditions, Peter created a song that is now bound for breakfast history. Peter Spero says "Listen once and you’ll want to hear it every day; the best musical expression of my love for breakfast".

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5HOJBMAclBrfdaxNBlGXbY?si=e7HRixewSPqKNEKBP3zYCg
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBM_cS7N7ak

