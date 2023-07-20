White Rabbit - Version by Black Diamond Sessions Band Featuring Jess Bess

White Rabbit - Version by Black Diamond Sessions Featuring Jess Bess Black Diamond Sessions Band Featuring Jess Bess Black Diamond Sessions Band Featuring Jess Bess at Live Show

Black Diamond Sessions band is excited to release a rendition of the classic psychedelic trip "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Diamond Sessions, a jam band from the northern suburbs of Chicago is excited to release a rendition of the classic psychedelic trip "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane. With a new twist that will have many wondering down the rabbit hole, but with a familiar scenery that will turn many into the Madhatter, you won't want to skip out on giving it a listen. Available on all streaming platforms starting on 7/20/2023

The release of White Rabbit was sponsored by Allison Blakley in loving memory of her brother Rich. “I am so grateful to Black Diamond Sessions for this unique opportunity. When I lost my brother in December of last year, I struggled for a way to keep his memory alive. I idolized Rich my whole life, but never more than 1970, when I was a freshman in High School and he left for the University of Michigan. ‘White Rabbit’ has always reminded me of that time in our lives.”

Asked why this is the perfect tribute, Rich’s closest friends from the University of Michigan wrote to Allison, saying “We met Rich Blakley in 1970, during our first year at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, living in a co-ed dormitory wonderland named Alice Lloyd Hall. The Vietnam war loomed large, the counterculture flourished, and no lyric captured our spirit more succinctly than “feed your head.” Rich was already worldly, with a wicked sense of humor and self-effacing charm. He was an enchanting raconteur, with an extensive knowledge of music and Chicago politics. His keen intellect enriched late nights that led to early mornings and breakfast at Angelo’s, followed one semester by a class for beginning fencers. He was a voracious reader, particularly delighted by Where The Wild Things Are and mysteries of all sorts. He is now the late Rich Blakley, living in our hearts forever.”

Listen to White Rabbit on Spotify at this link.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5wZPjBRBRaLlTcNF4ivVV8

Black Diamond Sessions Official Website

https://blackdiamondsessions.com/