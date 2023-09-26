School Year 2022-2023 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) Results Available on Maryland Report Card

September 26, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sylvia Lawson, 410-767-0463

sylvia.lawson@maryland.gov

School Year 2022-2023 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) Results Available on Maryland Report Card

MCAP Results Available by State, Local Education Agency (LEA), School and Grade

BALTIMORE (September 26, 2023) – State, local, and school level Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) results for school year 2022-2023 are now available on the 2023 Maryland Report Card website. Results for the MCAP general and alternate assessments in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, and science are now published for school year 2022-2023.

The available reporting provides information to students and families, educators, school leaders, and policymakers to have a better understanding of school year 2022-2023 MCAP performance. This year, new enhanced reporting is available. Both overall school and grade results in ELA and mathematics are now available in the data downloads. This new reporting will enable users to view ELA and mathematics performance for each school overall, and for each grade. The school year 2022-2023 assessment results, including disaggregation of data by LEA and student groups, were presented at the August 22, 2023, Maryland State Board of Education meeting.

Families receive results for their students on all state assessments through Individual Student Reports (ISRs). These reports allow families to better understand a student’s performance on Maryland content standards individually and as compared to peers in their school, county or city, and the State. ISRs provide students and families with information about students’ scores and performance levels to identify strengths and areas of improvement.

Additional data published today on the Maryland Report Card website includes school year 2022-2023 enrollment and student group population and school year 2021-2022 data on educator qualifications, per-pupil expenditures, and other supporting facts. School year 2022-2023 data will continue to be published on the Maryland Report Card as available.

###

09.26.23 2023 MCAP School Level Data