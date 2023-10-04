AMBHAR Tequila Unveils Premium Tequila Collection in Alabama and Mississippi, Ushering in New Era of Tequila Excellence

Ambhar Tequila AMBHAR Tequila Iqleen Virdi, AMBHAR CHAIRWOMAN

AMBHAR Tequila's Triumph: Unveils Premium Tequila Collection in Alabama and Mississippi, Ushering in a New Era of Tequila Excellence

AMBHAR Tequila is not just a drink; it's an experience to create memorable moments that brings people together. We are excited to share this with the vibrant communities of Alabama and Mississippi” — Iqleen Virdi

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBHAR Tequila, the renowned and award-winning tequila brand, is thrilled to announce its expansion into two new markets: Alabama and Mississippi. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its presence across the United States, offering its exceptional premium tequila to even more discerning consumers.

AMBHAR Tequila has gained widespread recognition for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, earning numerous accolades and awards in the spirits industry. With its deep Mexican heritage and dedication to producing tequila of unparalleled taste and character, the brand has quickly become a favorite among connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

In Alabama and Mississippi, consumers can now experience the full range of AMBHAR Tequila's exceptional products, including its highly acclaimed AMBHAR Ultra-Premium Anejo, AMBHAR Ultra-Premium Reposado, and AMBHAR Ultra-Premium Blanco Tequilas. Each of these offerings is crafted with the utmost care, using 100% blue agave and a meticulous aging process that results in tequilas of exceptional complexity and smoothness.

"We are thrilled to bring AMBHAR Tequila to the vibrant communities of Alabama and Mississippi," said Iqleen Virdi, Chairwoman at AMBHAR Tequila. "We've always believed that tequila is more than just a spirit; it's a celebration of the rich culture and traditions of Mexico. With our expansion into Alabama and Mississippi, we are excited to share our passion for tequila with a new audience and to create memorable moments of enjoyment and connection. AMBHAR Tequila is not just a drink; it's an experience that brings people together."

In addition, Jaime Celorio, CEO of AMBHAR Tequila added, “Our mission is to provide tequila enthusiasts with an extraordinary and authentic experience, and we believe that the people of Alabama and Mississippi will appreciate the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into each bottle of AMBHAR Tequila."

AMBHAR Tequila is a meticulously handcrafted artisan ultra-premium sipping tequila produced in small batches, utilizing age-old recipes and 100% blue weber agave cultivated in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Each AMBHAR decanter is distinctively designed, crafted from heavy virgin glass in a shape reminiscent of canteens carried by Old West cowboys to house their “Mexican brandy.” The bottle’s design incorporates an elegant horseshoe, symbolizing good fortune for all those who indulge in its contents.

AMBHAR Tequila's product range includes its signature Silver (Plata) Tequila, Reposado Tequila, and Anejo Tequila, Cristalino Tequila, and Extra Anejo, all of which have received critical acclaim for their smoothness and flavor profiles.

To celebrate its launch in these two states, AMBHAR Tequila will be hosting a series of exclusive tasting events, where consumers can savor the rich flavors and aromas that have made AMBHAR Tequila a standout in the world of premium spirits.

AMBHAR Tequila is available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout Alabama and Mississippi, offering consumers the opportunity to elevate their tequila experience. For a list of locations and to learn more about AMBHAR Tequila and its products, please visit www.ambhar.com. To inquire about distribution or partnership opportunities, contact info@AMBHAR.com.

**About KIV Spirits, LLC:**

KIV Spirits, LLC is a NY-based spirits company headed by CEO and Chairwoman, Iqleen Virdi. The company’s mission is to create high-quality products that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

**About AMBHAR Global Spirits, LLC dba AMBHAR Tequila:**

AMBHAR Tequila, part of KIV Spirits, LLC portfolio, HQ in Woodlands Texas, is made from 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is distilled twice and aged in American oak barrels for smoothness and flavor. AMBHAR Tequila offers five expressions: Plata (blanco), Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino and Extra Anejo. AMBHAR Tequila is available in select markets across the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as online at www.AMBHAR.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paola Maldonado

AMBHAR Tequila

+1 732-730-7744

prnews@AMBHAR.com

