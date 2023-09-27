AMBHAR Tequila Extends U.S Distribution, Signing Multi-State Distribution Agreement with Heidelberg Distributing Company

Ambhar Tequila Ambhar Tequila X Heidelberg Distributing Company Management Team -Ambhar Tequila & Heidelberg Distributing Company

AMBHAR Tequila extends US Distribution with an official launch in Kentucky and Ohio through a strategic partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBHAR Tequila, a rising star in the luxury tequila category, announced today a multi-state distribution agreement with Heidelberg Distributing Company in Kentucky and Ohio. This strategic partnership marks significant for both companies as AMBHAR brings artfully crafted, luxury tequila to Heidelberg’s notable portfolio and to consumers throughout the region.

AMBHAR Tequila has quickly become a contributor to the next generation of growth brands in the accelerating tequila category – establishing recognition from its exquisite hand tailored decanter, reminiscent of the canteens that “Mexican Brandy” was carried in, to the flavor forward, smooth finish style; credited to the deep-well water used during distillation. Each bottle of AMBHAR Tequila is a testament to the rich history and artistry of tequila production, combining time-honored methods with modern innovation to create a truly unique and remarkable spirit. With an unwavering dedication to preserving the traditional methods of tequila production while embracing modern innovation, AMBHAR Tequila has captured the hearts of tequila enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide.

Heidelberg Distributing Company, a respected leader in the distribution of alcoholic beverages, shares AMBHAR Tequila's commitment to excellence and quality. The partnership between AMBHAR Tequila and Heidelberg Distributing Company is a natural synergy, as both entities prioritize delivering exceptional products to consumers and fostering a deep appreciation for craft spirits.

Iqleen Virdi, Chairwoman at AMBHAR Tequila, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are delighted to bring the essence of AMBHAR Tequila to the vibrant markets of Kentucky and Ohio with Heidelberg Distributing Company as our distributor partner. Our tequila embodies the perfect balance of tradition and innovation, and we look forward to introducing the art of AMBHAR to tequila consumers in these states.”

Joshua Mulberry, VP of Kentucky at Heidelberg Distributing Company, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to welcome AMBHAR Tequila to our portfolio and introduce this exceptional brand to the enthusiasts in Kentucky and Ohio. AMBHAR's dedication to quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership that enhances the spirits landscape in our region."

Jaime Celorio, CEO at Ambhar Tequila, remarked, “The launch of AMBHAR Tequila in Kentucky and Ohio promises to provide a unique and unparalleled experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Through this partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, consumers can look forward to discovering and savoring the exquisite range of AMBHAR Tequila expressions, each telling a story of heritage, passion, and dedication.

AMBHAR Tequila is a meticulously handcrafted artisan ultra-premium sipping tequila produced in small batches, utilizing age-old recipes and 100% blue weber agave cultivated in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Each AMBHAR decanter is distinctively designed, crafted from heavy virgin glass in a shape reminiscent of canteens carried by Old West cowboys to house their “Mexican brandy.” The bottle’s design incorporates an elegant horseshoe, symbolizing good fortune for all those who indulge in its contents. The brand offers five distinct expressions: Plata, Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino, and Extra Anejo, each boasting a unique flavor profile and unparalleled smoothness.

For more information about AMBHAR Tequila or Heidelberg Distributing Company, please visit their respective websites at www.ambhar.com or www.heidelbergdistributing.com.

About KIV Spirits, LLC:

KIV Spirits, LLC is a NY-based spirits company headed by CEO and Chairwoman, Iqleen Virdi. The company’s mission is to create high-quality products that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

About AMBHAR Tequila:

AMBHAR Tequila, part of KIV Spirits, LLC portfolio, HQ in Woodlands Texas, is made from 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is distilled twice and aged in American oak barrels for smoothness and flavor. AMBHAR Tequila offers five expressions: Plata (blanco), Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino and Extra Añejo. AMBHAR Tequila is available in select markets across the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as online at www.AMBHAR.com.

About Heidelberg Distributing Company:

Heidelberg Distributing Company began in 1938, with founder Albert W. Vontz operating the business with “one man and one truck.” Today, Heidelberg services more than 26,000 retail and industry establishments across all counties in Ohio and Kentucky with their office locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Evendale, Lorain, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio, along with Hebron, Kentucky. Heidelberg Distributing Company is a respected leader in the distribution of alcoholic beverages, with a strong commitment to delivering high-quality products to consumers. With a diverse portfolio of brands, Heidelberg Distributing Company has built a reputation for excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paola Maldonado

AMBHAR Tequila

+1 732-730-7744

prnews@AMBHAR.com