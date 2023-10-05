Contemporary Lifestyle Brand Armen Living’s original designs are driving demands and winning awards

Armen Living is hosting a “This is Living - Fall Fiesta” on Sunday, October 15 at 11am in their expansive High Point Showroom.

Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .

Armen Living's New Monaco Dining Table wil transform your dining room and impress your holiday guests with its eye-catching and modern design.

Armen Living will launch more than 300 + new collections in 2024 that include 30 new dining sets, with additional dining chairs and barstools.