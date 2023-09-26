Mississippi Lottery Unveils October Scratch-Off Games

Big winners from Monday’s Powerball drawing–jackpot surges to $835 million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is rolling out three new scratch-off games Oct. 3, leading with a fun twist on the traditional crossword-style game.

The interactive style play of $5 Bonus Cashword features a top prize of $75,000, a bonus word and a chance to multiply prize amounts up to 10 times.

The $2 Easy as 1, 2, 3 is as simple as that. Plus, if a 2 or 3 is revealed, a player can double or even triple the prize amount. Additionally, 2 for $1 is a $1 game with two games on one scratch-off ticket.

$1—2 for $1: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $4,000.

$2—Easy as 1-2-3: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.90. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Bonus Cashword: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.32. Win up to $75,000.

Check Your Numbers

Last night’s Powerball® drawing produced two big winners in Mississippi. One lucky player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $100,000. Because they paid the extra dollar for the Power Play option, which was 2 Monday, they doubled their initial win of $50,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Hotspot Market on Canal Road in Gulfport.

An additional player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. They purchased their winning ticket from Dandy Dan’s on Highway 11 in Hattiesburg. This player did not pay the extra dollar for the Power Play option.

Because no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball last night, the jackpot is now an estimated $835 million with a cash value of $390.4 million for the drawing Wednesday, Sept. 27. This is the fourth largest drawing in the history of the game.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to an estimated $230 million with a cash value of $107.8. million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $252,000.

