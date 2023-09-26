Latest Updates from the Mayor's Office of Housing: September 22, 2023

PARKWAY 1208 (RESIDENCES OFF BAKER) GRAND OPENING

This week, Mayor Michelle Wu, along with various organizations and local residents, celebrated the Grand Opening of Parkway 1208, a new West Roxbury development that adds 60 income-restricted apartments to the neighborhood.

B’nai B’rith Housing played a pivotal role in acquiring the land for this project, marking the first construction of affordable residences in West Roxbury since 2013. Notably, 45 of the units are available to households earning less than 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), with 15 units designated for those earning less than 90 percent of AMI.

The Parkway 1208 development meets the LEEDS Gold standards and has energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, Energy Star-rated appliances, and environmentally friendly design features including raised garden beds, green spaces with walking paths and bike storage.

Situated conveniently near shopping centers and a range of cultural and outdoor amenities, including the nearby Millennium Park and the West Roxbury MBTA Commuter Line commuter rail stop and bus routes, this new development prioritizes walkability and accessibility.

HEALTHY AND GREEN RETROFIT PILOT PROGRAM LAUNCH

The City of Boston has unveiled the Healthy and Green Retrofit Pilot Program.

This pioneering initiative focuses on enhancing building sustainability by providing grants in the form of forgivable loans, up to $50,000 per unit, to two to four-unit owner-occupied buildings. The program prioritizes decarbonization and electrification while preserving affordability and preventing tenant displacement.

Administered by the Boston Home Center (BHC), the pilot program will expand the pool of eligible general contractors to oversee retrofit work and integrate heat pumps for cleaner, healthier, and more resilient homes. This initiative aligns with Boston's commitment to carbon neutrality and follows recent efforts to improve energy efficiency in affordable housing developments.

UPDATES TO INCLUSIONARY DEVELOPMENT POLICY MARKETING AND TENANT SELECTION

The City of Boston is changing how it works with developers and housing seekers to advertise and lease up housing created through the City’s Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP), making the process simpler, easier to understand, and more transparent. Several significant changes were introduced on Sept. 14 to simplify the processes for rental housing opportunities.

The 68-page marketing and tenant selection plan has been condensed into a concise five-page form, streamlining the submission process. Outreach efforts have been modernized, with the City now funding advertisements in place of developer-specific newspaper ads. The City will also hold project specific information sessions instead of requiring developers to conduct on-site application distribution.

Additionally, the "Request for Application" forms have been eliminated, allowing applicants to directly participate in the housing lottery.

The City will now publish housing lottery results on its website, providing a centralized hub for residents to track their progress in the application process.

These changes aim to enhance accessibility and clarity in the pursuit of inclusionary development housing.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE YOUTH HOMELESSNESS SUMMIT

Last Wednesday, the Supportive Housing Team orchestrated an event that brought together 37 participants from nonprofit organizations, City departments, and state agencies, all joining forces to create actionable strategies to combat youth homelessness in Boston. This gathering marked a milestone in addressing this pressing issue.

The attendees represented 15 different agencies, including Boston Public School, the Boston Public Health Commission, the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Advancement, the Department of Mental Health, and the Department of Children and Families. This summit builds on previous efforts and lays the groundwork for a citywide Plan to End Homelessness, with youth-specific sessions in October to involve young people with lived experience in shaping these strategies.

GROWBOSTON WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU

GrowBoston: The Office of Urban Agriculture wants to hear your ideas related to growing and raising food in your neighborhood. GrowBoston especially wants to hear ideas from Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, and East Boston residents.

This is part of a bigger project to increase opportunities to grow and raise food equitably. GrowBoston will integrate the feedback into a public report, which will help GrowBoston and partners respond to the different needs and interests of neighborhoods. The public report will be finalized in Spring 2024.

INCOME-RESTRICTED HOUSING: MORTON STATION VILLAGE

Morton Station Village, a newly constructed four-story residential apartment building, is now accepting lottery applications.

The rental property features nine one-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units available to renters at a wide range of Area Median Income (AMI) levels. Six of the two-bedroom units have an artist preference. One one-bedroom and three (3) two-bedrooms are built out for persons with mobility impairments. One one-bedroom and one two-bedroom are built out for persons with auditory (Deaf or hard of hearing) impairments.

The building features an elevator, fitness center, laundry room (card operated), bicycle storage, community room, and a serenity garden.

The Fairmount Line Morton Station stop is across Morton Street, and there are buses to the nearby Red Line to the east, and to the Orange Line to the west.

Morton Station Village is located near the Neponset River Greenway trail, and is 474 fEEt to the historic Fowler Clark Epstein Farm, which has a seasonal Farmer’s Market. The building is within easy reach of Lower Mills Village, with its many restaurants and shops.

The deadline to submit a lottery application is October 9, 2023.

