Inside NYS Aging: Issue 20 (October 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.     Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 20 (October 2023)

With fall’s crisp change comes a celebratory event at NYSOFA that we all look forward to with warmth, optimism, and pride to take us through November: Older New Yorkers' Day. Thanks to our network of Area Agencies on Aging and partners, NYSOFA has again received a record number of nominations – over 90 – for this year's program on November 3 at 1 p.m. Mark the date and join us on Facebook or YouTube to watch this important program where we’ll be recognizing individuals who are in a class of their own among the 1 million older adults in New York State contributing close to a half-billion hours of community service each year. During the livestream, I'll be delivering remarks and featuring the full slate of awardees (including the Governor's Exemplary Service Award recipient), alongside state elected leaders, the Association on Aging in New York, and other guests. Watch NYSOFA's social media channels for further updates and promotional materials. You can also download a flyer here. In the meantime, please mark the date and be sure to join us. We'll also soon be announcing exciting news about next year's program, which we are planning in-person in May 2024. Stay tuned! Greg Olsen

Director

New York State Office for the Aging

NYSOFA's Final Four Year Plan As the state's designated unit on aging, NYSOFA is responsible for developing and administering a multi-year State Plan on Aging that provides goals and objectives related to assisting older residents, their families, and caregivers. The federally required Four-Year Plan is submitted to the Administration on Community Living (ACL) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), outlining how NYSOFA and its network will address federal priorities for older adults in several focus areas. In May and June of 2023, NYSOFA held a series of public information sessions throughout New York State for input on the draft plan. The final plan was submitted to ACL in July and received federal approval in September.

Federal Government Resumes Program to Provide Households with Free COVID-19 Test Kits The federal government has announced that, beginning September 25, every U.S. household can again place an order to receive four more free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home. These tests will detect the currently circulating COVID-19 variants, are intended for use through the end of 2023, and will include clear instructions on how to verify extended expiration dates, the Biden Administration says.

HIICAP Coordinators Convene The Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) is New York's free and objective program to assist older adults on Medicare and other health and long term care insurance questions or needs. New York's counselors are trained on the many intricacies of health coverage through the work of HIICAP coordinators who gathered in Saratoga last month for the counselors’ annual conference. Special thanks to the HIICAP team at NYSOFA — Heather Leddick, Helen Fang, and Julie O'Donnell — for this year's exceptional program, and kudos to all of the coordinators who help older adults through their service in local communities. National Conference Seeks Presentation Proposals to RAISE the Bar for Respite! You are invited to showcase your work in respite care by submitting a presentation proposal for the 2024 National Lifespan Respite Conference in Albany on May 21 to 23, 2024. The conference is cohosted by the ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center and the New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition. This year's conference comes on the heels of the National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers , released in 2022 by the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL). Th e conference theme is RAISE the Bar for Respite, Strategies for strengthening family caregivers . e conference theme is Presenters are invited to submit proposals on topics that will lift up best practices in respite care; elevate diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; boost innovative public and private sector support for working caregivers; escalate new strategies to grow respite capacity; step up action to address direct-care workforce needs; and increase the system's commitment to person and family-centered respite care.



NYSOFA-DHSES Disaster Preparedness Sessions Equip Older Adults with Information and Resources Throughout the month of September — Disaster Preparedness Month — NYSOFA partnered with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) on a series of Citizen Preparedness Corps trainings designed specifically for older adults and their needs in emergencies. NYSOFA extends thanks to our aging services partners for hosting some of these events. The trainings were taught by members of the New York National Guard and all attendees received a backpack with supplies that can be helpful during an emergency, such as goggles, work gloves, a radio, and an emergency blanket. See some recent news coverage on (Capital Region), News 12 (Westchester), and WHEC (Rochester). were taught by members of the New York National Guard and all attendees received a backpack with supplies that can be helpful during an emergency, such as goggles, work gloves, a radio, and an emergency blanket. See some recent news coverage on News 10 These trainings are held throughout the year for people of all ages, and we encourage aging services providers to highlight offerings in your community. You can find a full calendar here . Incubator Designs, Tests Tools to Support Health, Quality of Life for Older Adults, Persons With Disabilities NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen recently toured the Health Innovations Incubator & Technology Center in Watervliet with Eric Ledet, PhD, Director of the Incubator. The incubator, an arm of the Centers for Disability Services, began in 2019 as part of the Center’s mission to make life better for individuals with disabilities. The incubator’s prototyping and fabrication facility is staffed by engineers, fellows (engineering and science graduate students), interns (undergraduate students), and apprentices (high school students interested in engineering). They are developing practical, cutting-edge product solutions to support health and quality of life for the disabled and aging community. During the tour, NYSOFA learned about several projects, including a toothbrush being designed that can more easily be used by a caregiver to improve oral health, solutions to prevent pressure ulcers, and tools to empower individuals with limited mobility to open non-accessible doors. Regular HEAP Benefit to Open Nov. 1 HEAP Emergency Benefit Efficiency and Repairs or Replacement Clean and Tune helps people pay for energy efficiency services, such as the cleaning of primary heating equipment. The benefit may also include chimney cleaning, minor repairs and installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats, if needed, to allow for the safe, proper and efficient operation of the heating equipment. For eligible homeowners, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help repair or replace a furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep a home's primary heating source working.

NYSOFA Director Fields Listener Calls on WAMC ‘Aging Together’ Segment NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was back on WAMC's airwaves for its Vox Pop call-in program in September as part of NYSOFA’s partnership with public television and radio stations to raise awareness about social isolation and other issues of concern to older adults. The September 19 conversation with host Ray Graf delved into NYSOFA's animatronic pet initiative to combat isolation, offerings for older adults to participate in online classes through GetSetUp, NYSOFA's work with Ageless Innovation and community partners on recent intergenerational family game nights, community-based service and support options for older adults, the state's Master Plan for Aging, and more. Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States after skin cancer, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death among women after lung cancer. In her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott provides prevention tips, data on disparities, and resources to help your community. Read the Article



Health Literacy Initiative Available to Aging Services Provider Clients The Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) is launching a health literacy initiative for community care patients and recipients, including aging services clients. The initiative will pilot test the efficacy of providing virtual health literacy education and information in partnership with Selfhelp Community Services, operator of the Virtual Senior Center (VSC), a NYSOFA partner. Selfhelp Community Services, operator of the Virtual Senior Center (VSC), a NYSOFA partner. Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and home care providers (as EISEP providers or other aging services network partners) can connect their home care recipients to this service through a Health Disparities grant provided to HCA from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. To participate, AAAs and/or home care partners simply need to identify individuals who can benefit. Individuals can click here to enroll. The VSC team will assist to provide enrollees with a menu of informational and educational material. Individuals you identify, and who wish to enroll, will just need your help to be signed into the VSC. To learn more, visit HCA's website or contact Associate Director for Communications at HCA, Brandon Vogel, at bvogel@hcanys.org.



ICYMI : Sepsis Month Livestream For Sepsis Awareness Month in September, NYSOFA held a livestream discussion with leaders from the Home Care Association of New York State, which has developed a tool, protocol, and resources to screen and assist individuals in identifying their risk of sepsis in the community. In case you missed it (ICYMI), no problem: the livestream is available as an archive on and YouTube , offering vital information to help the public identify this potentially lethal condition. You can also find information and resources on NYSOFA's new . no problem: the livestream is available as an archive on Facebook You can also find information and resources on NYSOFA's new sepsis resource page



SNAP-Ed NY: Eating Well on a Budget NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed NY Nutrition Education for Older Adults provides monthly programming that we encourage you to share. Programs are led by Registered Dietitians who help people shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. You can catch the latest installment of our monthly livestream Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition on NYSOFA’s . The program is hosted by SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish. our monthly livestreamThe Experts: Nutrition EditionNYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed New York web page The program is hosted by SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish. Visit NYSOFA’s Facebook page and YouTube channels for the next LIVE program (October 13 at 1 p.m.) where Lisbeth and her guest will discuss how to use “MyPlate” — the official symbol of the five food groups — to design a healthy eating style. You'll also learn 10 tips to guide your healthy choices. Lisbeth’s guest is Beth McCarthy, SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator in Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties. Please also share the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA , our monthly cooking demo featuring SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman. In September, . What's Cooking with NYSOFA shows older adults how to prepare inexpensive, healthy , and easy-to-make meals. In September, Wendy prepares Brown Rice Pilaf , and easy-to-make meals.



LIVE With Greg: ElliQ, AI and Older Adults October 26, 2023 1 p.m. NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics recently grabbed headlines worldwide for their successful partnership providing ElliQ, an AI companionship tool, to older adults in New York State. In this edition of Live with Greg, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics. They'll demonstrate ElliQ, new features of ElliQ, how it works, some data on its outcomes reducing social isolation, and other ways that AI is transforming the aging services field. About Inside NYS Aging

